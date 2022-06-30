Ashley Darby ditches curls, transforms into ‘Darby Barbie’

Ashley Darby ditched her curls and went full-glam in new transformation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is rocking a new look as she films the Bravo show that made her a household name.

While castmates Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon seem to be sticking with their typical looks, newly-separated Ashley is trying out new things.

Ashley and the other Potomac Housewives have been filming Season 7 for a few months, and things seem to be winding down. Luckily for fans, filming means more confessional looks and group outings, which lead to new content. Other shares have included a Mexican getaway, which was filmed by Bravo and the ladies.

In between photos of her sons Dean and Dylan, Ashley posts pictures of her glow-up, which is impressive to watch. As Ashley balances her new life as a single mother, she takes time to share her daily life with her social media fans, including 598k Instagram followers.

Ashley Darby rocks a new look as she transforms into a ‘Darby Barbie’

Ashley shared the selfie with fans, which featured soft lighting and soft glam. She looked at the camera and wore an olive green sleeveless dress. Ashley’s hair, which normally features tight coils, was straightened and then curled into loose, bouncy waves.

Ashley liked her look so much that she made a TikTok dance video, where she showed her glam in motion and displayed her moves.

Ashley credited her makeup team, who also does former The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels’ looks. She wrote in the caption, “Turning me into a Darby Barbie slowly but surely ✨✨ @makeup_machine @encore_by_corey #rhop #ashleydarby.”

Ashley’s post received more than 9k likes and numerous compliments.

Ashley Darby’s RHOP fans react

Fans have remarked that Ashley looks lighter and happier since she dropped the extra weight of her relationship. While many fans loved Ashley’s new soft glam look, others cautioned the mother-of-two to consider a name other than Darby Barbie, because of her separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Nah you gotta find something that rhymes with Boalch cauuuse… Darby’s barbie gives me PTSD.”

Another commenter wrote, “Girl didn’t you just file for divorce” and a skull emoji.

Nickname aside, the former beauty queen turned reality tv star looks better than ever. Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will chronicle the events of her separation, including the catalyst for the announcement in April.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.