Ashley Darby twerks in tight green dress; Michael Darby ‘punching the air’

Ashley Darby shares new dance video where she twerks in a green dress. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shared a new dance video, and it appeared that separation did her body well.

The reality TV star, who turned 34 years old earlier this month, posted another new dance challenge video on her social media pages. Ashley shared that she was filming but took a break to create some fun content.

Ashley separated from her husband of eight years, real estate developer Michael Darby, this year. She announced the separation during the filming of Season 7 in a statement provided to The Daily Dish. Although fans will have to wait for Season 7 to learn why Ashley and Michael separated, the former beauty queen revealed there was a catalyst for the split.

For now, Ashley is looking better than ever, and fans have noticed.

Ashley Darby is glowing in a new dance video

Ashley Darby rocked full glam in a dancing video shared on TikTok. Ashley danced to Don Toliver’s song Cardigan as she tried out a dance challenge in her soft-glam look.

Ashley wore a sleeveless olive green dress with a scoop neck for her performance.

Ashley’s natural hair features tightly-coiled curls, but she opted for loose waves in the latest display. Her the loose waves were half up and half down and full of volume. She made a cell phone gesture with her hand during the dance before turning around and giving a quick twerk.

Ashley wrote in the caption, “Such a good day on set ✨ blessings on blessings ✨ #rhop #fyp.”

Ashley’s comments were overwhelmingly positive. One fan wrote, “So excited for this season!” Another snarked, “I know Michael is punching the air right now.”

Pic credit: @ashleybdarby/TikTok

Fans approved of Ashley’s look, “Wow. Best hair and makeup on you yet!!” Another agreed, “You look beautiful. Glowing.”

Ashley has been posting a storm on her TikTok page lately, sharing video challenges and short dances on the platform. Her costar Gizelle Bryant has also taken to the website, featuring funny videos of her own, including a slow-motion Baywatch clip.

Ashley Darby wishes Michael Darby a Happy Father’s Day

Although Ashley and Michael have separated, they are doing their best to remain civil for their young sons, Dylan and Dean. The estranged spouses currently live together as roommates for the sake of their sons.

Ashley wished Michael a Happy Father’s Day with an Instagram story and post– both featured photos of their sons, Dean and Dylan, and Michael. She shared kind words in each and dubbed Michael “super dad” while she sang his praises.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is filming.