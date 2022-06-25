Ashley Darby goes sheer in snakeskin bodysuit, channels ‘feminine energy’

Ashley Darby celebrates her feminine energy. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby continues to impress, this time in head-to-toe spandex with snakeskin print that left little to the imagination.

The reality TV star has been hard at work filming Season 7 of RHOP and serving looks. Ashley also took time out to celebrate her birthday earlier this month and praise her estranged husband, Michael Darby, during Father’s Day.

The mother of Dean and Dylan revealed that she was stepping into her feminine energy, and fans could see this through her photos.

Ashley Darby stuns in sheer snakeskin bodysuit, celebrates kundalini

Ashley Darby has been killing it with her sultry looks, and it is possible that she looks better than ever. The spiritual Potomac housewife danced in a snakeskin bodysuit that was sheer as the mother of two is having a Hot Girl Summer.

Ashley’s sheer bodysuit had different colored snakeskin prints, including purple and blue. Her eye makeup also featured a hint of purple, bringing the look together and resulting in a beat face.

Ashley wore her typically curly hair in an impossibly high ponytail that was straightened and cascaded down her back. Her high ponytail was perfectly paired with large geometric earrings.

Ashley played the music of the week, Beyonce’s Break My Soul. Having a Beyonce moment herself, Ashley grabbed onto the fence in front of her, seemingly getting into the music, and did a little twerk before returning to a smile.

She shared that she is working with a local DMV team and tagged the professionals @makeup_machine and @encore_by_corey in the posts.

She wrote in the caption, “Really stepping into my feminine energy lately ✨✨✨ the kundalini is working 🐍 @makeup_machine @encore_by_corey #rhop #ashleydarby.”

Ashley referenced her Kundalini force, an ancient belief involving a serpent and the unleashing of energy.

The newly single Ashley still lives with Michael Darby, but she definitely has her groove back after two children and separation.

Ashley Darby’s TikToks feature dancing, twerking, and yoga

During this trying time, it appears that Ashley has used TikTok and social media as a cathartic release.

A recent cast trip for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac took the cast to Mexico. Along with co-star BFF Gizelle, Ashley posted a host of videos that featured dancing, yoga, and bikinis.

Ashley shared a “Boom Boom” video where she and Gizelle, dressed to the nines, laughed and walked near a Mexican resort.

Ashley, a yoga enthusiast, also showed off her core strength and balance.

Ashley impressed in a headstand and split yoga pose, which featured a disclaimer from TikTok, warning viewers that they could be injured if they tried to copy the moves.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.