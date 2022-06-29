Gizelle Bryant stuns in tight blue dress for ‘shots’

Gizelle Bryant stuns in baby blue minidress before night out on the town. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant posted a short video with Shots by Lil Jon playing in the background, and it looked like the mother-of-three was ready for a night on the town.

One-half of the green-eyed bandits shared the clip on TikTok and reposted it on Instagram. The former first lady, who also appears on the podcast Reasonably Shady with co-host Robyn Dixon, posted the video for her 680k followers, who showered her with likes.

Gizelle, who was recently linked to The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s former husband Peter Thomas, has appeared single since her short reunion with famed pastor and baby daddy Jamal Bryant.

The mother of Grace, Angel, and Adore appeared to be living her best life in the pre-game video.

Gizelle Bryant enjoys a night on the town during filming for RHOP

Gizelle posted a ten-second clip that featured her in selfie-mode as she showed off her fit in a baby blue spaghetti strap dress. She circled the camera around her to show different angles of her skin-baring attire.

The thigh-skimming ensemble was short, but she strategically placed her hand between her legs to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Gizelle’s long blonde hair was straightened and cascaded down her back. It appeared Gizelle was sitting in the back of a limousine with party lighting and solo cups at her side.

Gizelle wrote in the caption, “If tonight is anything like last night then this weekend is going to be GOOD!“

Costar and friend Ashley Darby came through in the comments section and confirmed that the night out was a good time.

Ashley wrote a comment of praise, “Stunning lady!! And last night was,” and added some fire emojis.

Gizelle linked to Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas

The word on the street was that Gizelle Bryant was dating the ex-husband of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

The rumors came after Gizelle was allegedly spotted at Bar One, Peter’s restaurant in Miami, multiple times. The unexpected Housewives crossover caused fans to go crazy over the random match.

Gizelle was quick to shut rumors of a relationship with Peter down and she said, “It is 100 percent NOT TRUE”. Fans will have to wait for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac to learn who Gizelle is dating now.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.