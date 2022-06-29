Robyn Dixon shares heartwarming update with her ‘guys’

Robyn Dixon shares a new family photo with Juan, Carter and Corey. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon shared a photo with her “guys” and the group was all smiling in the family picture.

Robyn is currently filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She took some time off to share the family photo with her guys.

The Bravo star, who also appears on the podcast Reasonably Shady with co-host Gizelle Bryant, posted the shot for her 561k followers, who shared love in the comments section.

Robyn shared a new family photo with her two sons, Carter and Corey, and baby daddy, former NBA player Juan Dixon, and the foursome looked like a happy family.

The family of four sat on an outdoor bench while Robyn had a drink in hand and Juan had a plate of food. Juan and Robyn placed their arms around Carter, who sat between his parents.

Robyn’s ex-husband and two boys wore sportswear and black sneakers. Robyn kept it casual with a blue jean jacket and flip-flops over a tie-dyed dress.

Robyn wrote in the caption, “My guys” and included a black heart emoji.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how big son Corey appeared in the photos. Apparently, he had a recent growth spurt.

Pic credit: @robyndixon10/Instagram

One fan noted, “Corey is giving me 6ft vibes 🤔.”

Another commenter, also impressed with Robyn’s eldest son’s growth spurt wrote, “When did Corey become a young man 😩.”

Fans also seemed happy to see the unconventional family together with smiles after all these years.

Robyn Dixon dishes to RHONJ’s Dolores Catania about unconventional relationship

Robyn appeared on Bravo’s Housewife 2 Housewife for members of different Housewives franchises to discuss their personal lives.

Robyn guest-starred on the show with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania, and the two discussed their similarities.

Dolores and Robyn commented on the similarities between their respective relationship situations, which were described as unconventional. Dolores and her ex-husband Frank Catania have a relationship similar to Juan and Robyn, both of which have caused viewer confusion.



She also shared that her kids came to her with questions after episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac aired. She said her boys had questions after their friends saw the show and wanted to know about Robyn and Juan’s arrangement.

Robyn revealed that her castmates and fans were judgmental of the relationship but said that it worked for her family.



The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is currently filming.