Gizelle Bryant stuns in red swimsuit jog, channels Baywatch

Gizelle Bryant in red swimsuit channels Baywatch. Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant channeled her best Baywatch impression in a red one-piece as she ran in slow motion on the beach.

The reality TV star, currently filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, shared the video from a cast trip to Mexico, where Bravo cameras were rolling.

Gizelle has shared some TikTok videos where she showed her outfits each night on the trip. She also appeared in Ashley Darby’s Boom Boom video, where the two danced and had fun.

Gizelle’s latest share showed off her silly personality, and it was well-received by her followers.

Gizelle Bryant channels Baywatch in a red swimsuit video

Gizelle Bryant tried her best Baywatch impression, complete with a red swimsuit and slow-motion run.

She shared the video on her TikTok and reposted it on Instagram, and fans were highly amused.

She dubbed the video with the Baywatch theme song in the background to give the clip an official vibe. Gizelle didn’t slow down the footage, however, she just did her best to run in slow motion.

The clip was short and to the point, with Gizelle in a red one-piece swimsuit on a white sand beach with blue ocean water in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the caption, “Who remembers Baywatch?”

Gizelle’s castmate and close friend, Ashley Darby showed love in the comments, writing, “Come thru Baywatch! 😂.”

Pic credit: @gizellebryant/Instagram

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, an OG of The Real Housewives of Potomac, wrote, “You are too funny,” with a crying laughter emoji.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is wrapping up filming after the cast recently took a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Fans have eagerly awaited the next season of RHOP after the Season 6 reunion, with an appearance by Nicki Minaj leaving fans with questions.

Rumors circulated that Candiace was fired and would not appear on the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac after she posted a cryptic tweet. However, it looks like those rumors are unfounded because the ladies, including Candiace, were spotted filming in various locations for the past few months.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has a solid cast, so perhaps it is no surprise that the entire group is back for Season 7. The four original RHOP housewives, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon are all returning. Last season’s newbie, Mia Thornton, and Season 3 addition, Candiace Dillard Bassett are also returning.

Robyn did an Amazon Live, typical for Bravolebrities and other reality TV stars looking to make some cash.

She said, “Because you are here with me, I will exclusively tell you – YES! We are filming Season 7. I’m so excited we’re here for Season 7. It’s such a blessing. It’s so amazing. The fans and the supporters have been so amazing supporting our show.”

She also revealed that the new season could return this summer.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming.