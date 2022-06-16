RHONJ: Dolores Catania rocks sexy swimsuits for vacation with boyfriend Paul Connell

Dolores flaunts her killer body on the beach. Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet Dolores Catania rocks sexy swimsuits for vacation with boyfriend Paul Connell, and she looks fabulous.

Dolores has found love again with her Irish hunk. After going Instagram official in February with Paul, she shed more light on her new man at the RHONJ Season 12 reunion.

Since then, the New Jersey tough girl has had a smile on her face whenever she’s with Paul. The feeling is mutual, too, as Paul grins an awful lot when he’s around his lady.

They recently enjoyed beach time, with Dolores putting her killer body on display.

This week Dolores revealed she and Paul took a trip to Sint Maarten. Dolores took to Instagram to share a video of the happy couple on vacation, having the best time of their lives.

The footage had plenty of Dolores rocking some sexy swimsuits flaunting, which is how the video kicked off.

Dolores sported a purplish bikini top where ample cleavage couldn’t be missed. The same skimpy bikini is featured later in the video was Dolores walks out of the ocean with her lady part barely covered.

Another scene featured the RHONJ beauty on a beach with a lime green bikini top and long white coverup, highlighting her assets.

Later, Dolores was shown wearing the same bikini, minus the coverup, while she snuggled with a beach dog. Dolores gave her followers a full-on shot of her in the green bikini, revealing her toned tummy, fit arms, and muscular legs as she looked out at the ocean.

The brunette beauty also wore a stunning white loose miniskirt with a matching crop top for a night out and looked amazing.

“Happy memories are when we become what we dreamed we could be” ❤️ #sintmaarten #beachvibes … P.S. i didn’t take the #beachdog home but i wanted to bad !!! @paul_g_connell take me back PLEASE!” was the caption on the IG video.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is filming now

While cameras are rolling on RHONJ Season 13, it’s unclear if Dolores and Paul’s recent island vacation was filmed. Dolores has been spotted with the rest of the ladies filming recently but has yet to share if Paul will film the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know Dolores’ ex-husband Frank Catania is a pivotal part of the show. At the Season 12 reunion, Dolores admitted to keeping Frank and Paul apart for now.

Last season viewers watched as the past of Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, came under fire. There’s a chance she may want to keep that kind of spotlight off her happiness with Paul.

Only time will tell.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.