RHOP: Karen Huger reportedly lands her own spinoff show — Here’s what we know

Rumors have been swirling that Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has snagged her own Bravo spinoff which is set for sometime in 2022.

Karen has yet to confirm if this is true and the network has not yet made any announcement about the alleged new show. The RHOP star does have her share of fans who may enjoy seeing more of the grande dame in her element as a wife, mother, and businesswoman.

Is Karen Huger getting her own spinoff show?

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has been on the show since the very beginning and has become a favorite among viewers. Now fans of the grande dame will reportedly be able to see more of her family and business life — if the rumors are true that she has a reality TV show in the works.

TV Deets first shared the news along with details about the rumored show. A source close to the media outlet revealed that Karen’s spinoff will be a family show intertwined with comedic elements.

The RHOP star will reportedly give viewers an inside look into her family life and also her growing business empire. It’s been reported that Karen’s husband Ray Huger as well as their two children will also be featured.

Karen’s daughter Rayvin and her son Brandon have both made brief appearances on RHOP over the years. The kids are both young adults who no longer live with their parents which explains their absences so it will be interesting to see more of them if and/or when Karen’s show premieres.

Karen Huger’s spinoff set for 2022

If the rumors are true it would make Karen Huger the first cast member from the Real Housewives of Potomac to get a spinoff.

The OG and has been on the cast for the past six seasons and has revealed quite a bit about her personal life with viewers over the years including her husband Ray’s past issues with the IRS, her business ventures, and most recent insight, into her marital issues.

Karen’s spinoff is set for a 2022 premiere and will follow the debut of Real Housewife of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ upcoming spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters.

By the way, it seems Karen has heard the speculations about her rumored show and while she hasn’t exactly confirmed it, she did hint that there was some truth to the rumors — if her tweet is anything to go by.

“The reach and speculation is REAL! Stay blessed, I AM.” wrote Karen on Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.