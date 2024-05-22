Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania involved in car crash — Here’s what we know

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania was recently involved in a scary car crash in New Jersey, and now the teenager is at home mentally recovering.

Milania left the scene of the accident a little shaken up but unscathed. However, her brand-new Mercedes wasn’t so lucky.

The car belonging to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had to be towed away after police surveyed the scene and gathered evidence.

The accident occurred on Friday, May 17, and the Giudice family attorney has since confirmed that the accident took place and that no one was hurt.

Milania and her mom, Teresa, have yet to issue a statement or comment on the incident.

However, the mother-daughter duo’s social media activities prove that their lives weren’t severely affected, as they celebrated Milania the day after.

TMZ obtained the police report from Milania’s car crash in Boonton, New Jersey.

The 18-year-old was driving her black Mercedes when it collided with another vehicle.

The report indicates that Milania and the other driver disagreed on who was to blame for the accident, with both sides telling the police a different version of events.

Milania claimed that the other vehicle’s driver was in the wrong, as they ran a stop sign, slowly drove through an intersection, and hit her car.

The other driver recounted things differently, claiming they stopped at the stop sign and surveyed the area before pulling out but somehow managed to crash into Milania’s car.

Milania was not responsible for the car crash

After listening to both drivers, the police sided with the RHONJ star and cleared her of any responsibility in the accident.

The report stated that the accident occurred due to the other driver’s “inattention and failing to yield to the right of way” of Milania.

After the incident, the Giudice family attorney, James Leonard, confirmed that Milania was involved in a car crash.

“We are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt. That’s all that matters,” he noted.

Although an accident wasn’t the best way to kick off the weekend, the Giudices went on with an already-planned celebration for Milania since no one was hurt.

The high school senior has chosen to attend the University of Tampa, and in the usual tradition, Teresa decked out her daughter’s room with the school colors red, black, and grey.

The college-bound graduate showed off the fancy decor on social media, writing, “See u soon @uoftampa.”

Most recently, Milania also appeared in high spirits, posting more photos of herself and her friends all clad in white.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.