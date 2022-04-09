RHONJ: Dolores Catania always explains Teresa Giudice’s actions to the cast because she understands her

RHONJ alum Dolores Catania explains how she is able to understand her friend and co-star Teresa Giudice so well. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will always have her friend Teresa Giudice’s back, especially when it comes to defending her actions to the other women.

Dolores has continually had Teresa’s back over the years, and even when it seems that Teresa’s actions are borderline irrational, Dolores somehow seems to manage some semblance of understanding.

In a recent episode of the RHONJ After Show, Dolores attempted to explain how she can understand Teresa and her intentions as well as she does.

RHONJ alum Dolores Catania says she understands her friend Teresa Giudice

During the After Show episode, Dolores attempted to explain how she learned to understand Teresa despite the great difficulties her RHONJ co-stars seem to have in justifying Teresa’s actions.

Dolores was prompted by the interviewer who pointed out, “You sometime have a tendency to explain Teresa’s actions.”

Dolores’ castmate Margaret Josephs joked about Dolores’ peacemaking tendencies and said, “she works for the UN [United Nations], Dolores.”

After joking that it simply wasn’t the case, Dolores answered honestly and revealed her and Teresa have “understandings” between them.

“So, we kind of have a lot of understandings about certain things. Where other people get offended like, If she doesn’t tell me her business I understand why,” Dolores clarified.

She added that others tend to misunderstand this side of Teresa and end up feeling like if she doesn’t explain her situation or divulge certain parts of her life they may feel that they’re “not a friend enough” to Teresa.

“You know, these are things that I understand about so Teresa so when she does something I try to explain it,” Dolores noted.

Dolores says she used to be like Teresa but has since ‘evolved’

She continued to say she comprehends where Teresa “comes from” and her “background” since they grew up in the same area. Because of their similarities, Dolores says she’s better able to explain Teresa’s thought processes.

Dolores also claimed she was once very much like Teresa, and although she’s worked to overcome and “evolve” from those personality traits, it’s part of her ability to bridge that gap on Teresa’s behalf.

“Teresa, I feel like, will come into that but hasn’t yet. So, I understand when she does something which she’s thinking,” she continued.

Dolores also admitted that not everything Teresa does is “explainable,” however she will continue to have her friend’s back when necessary.

“Sometimes it gets misconstrued as I agree with what she did or I agree with what she said. I don’t like that but I can understand where someone is coming from also when they do say that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.