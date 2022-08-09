RHONJ: Did Teresa Giudice send a bill to Joe and Melissa Gorga for missing her wedding?

Teresa Giudice allegedly sent a bill to her brother and sister-in-law for missing her wedding. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Ever since The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice got engaged to Luis Ruelas, it seems that drama has followed the couple at every turn.

Although Teresa’s family, brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga said they were so happy for Teresa and Luis, there were behind-the-scenes issues with the wedding party.

When Teresa announced on national TV that Melissa would not be asked to be a bridesmaid in her wedding, it caused an even bigger crack in the relationship between Teresa and Joe.

Bravo fans were shocked when it was discovered on Friday that Joe and Melissa decided not to go to their sister’s wedding, after sending their RSVP’s for them and likely their three kids.

Instead of attending Teresa’s epic wedding, the Gorga’s spent time with friends, and also with Melissa’s family —which was documented on Instagram.

But Teresa is hitting back, and has allegedly sent a bill to her brother for the cost that she and Luis paid for them to attend her wedding, just for them to end up not coming.

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice reportedly sent a bill to her family for skipping her wedding

Rumors are swirling that Teresa wants Joe and Melissa to reimburse her for the food and drink that was already paid for.

The rumors came about because of the elite location where the wedding was held and the fact that the meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are expensive. Teresa paid for their uneaten food and then was also reportedly angry that her brother and sister-in-law didn’t send her and Luis a gift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fellow Housewife and one of Teresa’s bridesmaids, Jennifer Aydin, immediately squashed this rumor and said that Teresa and Luis would never do this to anyone. She also added that if there was a bill, she suspects that Joe and Melissa would have posted it for everyone to see.

Luis also commented on the claims, saying that his brother and sister-in-law were missed on the big day. Luis said, “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and Melissa were missed,” and added a heart emoji at the end.

Why were Joe and Melissa Gorga missing from the wedding?

According to reports, Joe and Melissa had intended on attending the wedding up until Thursday night, when gossip about their marriage started to spread as the cameras rolled for the Season 13 finale party.

Joe and Melissa became aware that Teresa was involved in this rumor, and whatever was discovered, the couple found it impossible to forgive Teresa. At that point, they decided not to be involved in her wedding.

Filming is now wrapped on RHONJ, and Teresa filmed a wedding special that will also air on Bravo, allegedly in four parts. The intense family fight will certainly be a part of the upcoming season, and will be hard for all parties to relive.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.