RHONJ: Did Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice make up after their feud last season?

Did Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice mend things? Pic credit: Danielle Del Valle/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs started off as good friends, but by the end of last season, they were enemies.

Things were on rocky ground for a little while, but their already fragile friendship took a major hit after Luis Ruelas entered the picture.

Teresa tried to keep her romance a secret for quite some time, but once they went public, it wasn’t long before Luis’ past was exposed to the world. Teresa’s castmates had many questions for Luis but none more than Margaret Josephs.

Teresa grew more furious as Margaret continued to probe into the accusations against Luis, and by season’s end, it was an all-out war.

The reunion didn’t offer any resolution between the two women, and it appears their friendship had been fractured for good. But have they already let bygones be bygones?

Jackie Goldschneider had something to say about that!

Has Teresa Giudice mended things with Margaret Josephs?

Jackie Goldschneider had a recent chat with Us Weekly, and she teased a possible reconciliation between her feuding castmates.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t give away too many details, but there have been hints that Teresa and Margaret have made amends.

Teresa and Luis’ wedding invitation got leaked online along with a link to their guest list, and interestingly Margaret’s name was on it.

Teresa also showed off a set of crockery on Instagram recently, and she tagged Margaret as the gift giver.

During Jackie’s interview, she was asked if that meant the friends turned foes are now friends again, and she had an interesting response.

“I mean I guess that would indicate so,” responded Jackie Goldschneider coyly. “You never know, it can change day to day but I will say that Teresa seems very happy and calm.”

Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice is ‘happy and calm’

Jacki Goldschneider knows all too well about feuding with Teresa Giudice–they too had a long-standing feud for some time.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has no problem calling out the OG, and that hasn’t bode too well for a friendship with Teresa.

However, during the interview, Jackie admitted to seeing improvements being made by the soon-to-be Mrs. Ruelas– after stating at the reunion that she didn’t think Teresa could evolve.

When asked if she sees Teresa making progress, Jackie admitted, “I do.”

“I don’t see her that often so I don’t know what’s for cameras and what’s going on behind closed doors, but to me, she seems like a lot calmer of a person,” continued the mom-of-four.

“I think that she really wants to be a calmer person, and I don’t know if [the] reunion made her realize that, but she does seem happy and calm,” Jackie added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.