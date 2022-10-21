RHONJ: Check out Teresa Giudice’s best BravoCon outfits

Teresa brought her fashion A-game to BravoCon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Demis Maryannakis/StarMaxWorldwide

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was one of many Bravolebrities that took on New York City last weekend for BravoCon.

Teresa and her new hubby Luis Ruelas were part of that crew attending several panels at the three-day event.

In true Tre fashion, she brought her stellar style to create several jaw-dropping looks for the festivities.

This week after things wound down, Teresa gave her followers a closer look at the outfits she rocked at BravoCon.

There’s no question that she looked fabulous in all of them.

But each wardrobe choice brings a different sense of style for Teresa, including one that has her channeling Kim Kardashian.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s best BravoCon outfits

Taking to Instagram, Teresa shared a post giving a recap of some of her favorite looks for the event. There were five photos to her post, with the first one featuring her legends ball look.

Teresa was decked out in an all-hot pink outfit that was a long sleeve dress with gloves over a matching pair of tight pants and sparkly shoes. The look was reminiscent of a blue Balenciaga outfit Kim wore last year that RHOBH star Lisa Rinna copied in the Season 12 finale of the hit Bravo show.

Louie joined his wife in the next pic, as they stood on the balcony as the sun set in the background.

There were two photos of Tre’s second look, in which she was dressed all in navy blue. Teresa went for a more business look with long pants, a top, and a blazer that she paired with pointy matching heels.

The final outfit was Teresa in tight black pants with sheer sides with a design on them. A black crop top with the same sheer design on the sides and in her chest area showed off her toned abs. Teresa completed her outfit with black open-toed shoes.

“BravoCon 2022 Look Recap- here are a few of my looks from #BravoCon2022! Which one’s your favorite?!” was the caption on her post.

Teresa Giudice teases fan-favorite moments

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG also used social media to share some of her favorite fan moments from BravoCon. In the video footage, various fans are gushing over why they like Teresa so much.

There’s even a clip of her on the red carpet with fans wearing the navy blue outfit mentioned above.

“I love you guys!! I really have the best fans and I’m so happy I get to connect with a lot of you this weekend. Comment if you’re in the video or if you see someone you know!” she wrote to her RHONJ fans.

Teresa Giudice enjoyed her time at BravoCon, while she put her best fashion foot forward. The reality TV star also rocked a sparkly jumpsuit that had people talking.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.