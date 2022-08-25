RHODubai: Lesa Milan responds to Caroline Stanbury’s accusations that she is a former escort

RHODubai star Lesa Milan denies being a former escort and brings the receipts. Pic credit: Bravo

Last night, the finale of Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai aired.

Viewers got a little taste of what’s to come on the Real Housewives of Dubai Reunion.

As was expected, accusations were hurled, and fashion was served.

During the trailer, viewers were shocked to hear Caroline Stanbury accuse Lesa Milan of being “a former escort.”

Last night, Lesa took to social media to defend herself.

She wrote, “My what? For the record, I’ve never in my life been an escort.”

RHODubai Lesa Milan brought receipts as she denied being a former escort

She posted a picture of herself with a man, and two other pictures of her days in the pageant world. Lesa Milan is a former Miss Jamaica winner.

She captioned the pictures, “I’ve never even had a one night stand or slept with anyone on the first date! This man in the photo was the owner or manager at the resort that hosted the Miss Humanity Pageant.”

My what? For the record, I’ve never in my life been an escort – I’ve never even had a one night stand or slept with anyone on the first date! This man in the photo was the owner or manager at the resort that hosted the Miss Humanity Pageant ( I was the reigning queen) #rhodubai pic.twitter.com/SNFjkZWNYT — Lesa Milan (@LesaMilan) August 25, 2022

She threw some shade, adding, “I was the reigning queen.”

RHODubai Chanel Ayan comes to BFF Lesa Milan’s defense

Chanel Ayan took to the comment section to show her BFF some love and support.

She wrote, “Lesa you are such a threat and the only thing they got are LIES go hug your gorgeous kids and husband you are doing great sweetie and that annoys the haters.”

This was a hint at the book of receipts Caroline Stanbury handed Andy Cohen during the trailer for the reunion. She titled the book, “Lesa Milan’s Book of Lies.”

Lesa answered Chanel, “Thanks boo! My parents worked too hard for me to be who and where I am today for me to stay quiet on this one. Not Mr Wee Tom’s daughter, they better try again.”

In the trailer, Lesa’s comeback to Caroline’s accusation was even more jaw-dropping. She said matter-of-factly, “Focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook.”

A speechless Caroline simply shrugged without denying the accusation.

Fans of the show shower Lesa with support while throwing shade at Caroline

Lesa and Chanel have quickly become fan favorites.

So, it’s only natural that viewers would show up for the Jamaican native and defend her against Caroline’s claims.

One viewer wrote, “Caroline Stanbury used to date Prince Andrew (Epstein’s BFF) so she should [be] worried about that…”

Caroline Stanbury used to date Prince Andrew ( Epstein’s BFF) so she should worried about that….. pic.twitter.com/puzElyTBgl — Toni💜 (@doll_face_123) August 25, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Let’s be honest, Stanbury thought the show would start and she would be queen b and then you and Chanel Ayan show up and everyone is obsessed with you both.” They added, “She’s just salty. Also that Epstein comment [laughing and clapping emojis].”

Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Dubai will air next week. Lesa and Chanel declined to attend dinner with the cast after the reunion was filmed.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 8/9c on Bravo