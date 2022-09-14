RHODubai: Lesa Milan goes full Barbie glam in pink mini skirt and purple crop top

RHODubai star Lesa Milan dressed like a barbie in pink mini skirt and purple crop top. Pic credit: @lesa.milan/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Lesa Milan is turning heads.

She recently shared a reel of herself on a photo set.

The Jamaican native was wearing a fuchsia, high-waisted mini skirt.

She paired the skirt with a purple crop top and a fun purple purse.

Her jacket dangled off her shoulders while she rocked a sexy pose.

She was very playful in her video and seemed to appear happy.

RHODubai star Lesa Milan plans to keep on disappointing the trolls

In one simple word, Lesa captioned the post, “Barbie.”

There was a narrating voice to her reel that said, “Some people are mad at you because you are not suffering the way they expected you to. May you always keep them disappointed.”

The second part of the reunion show aired last week, and Lesa carried the show along with her best friend and co-star Chanel Ayan. During the show, Caroline Stanbury accused Lesa of being a former escort. She denied the accusations and told the British socialite to focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book.

Lesa later took to social media to further deny the accusations that she was ever an escort. She said her parents worked too hard for people to try and ruin her reputation.

Lesa Milan says she made a conscious decision to go on the show

Lesa recently sat down with Essence Magazine, and they spoke about her growth and her journey to where she is now: an entrepreneur, a wife, and a mother.

She also explained that she made a calculated choice to go on reality tv and she was very conscious of wanting to represent her culture.

She said, “I was very conscious about everything I did on the show because I know it’s not just for me, it’s for women who look like me and little girls who are going to come up in the industry.”

She added that she wanted to keep things classy and honor herself. She said, “You don’t have to go left all the time. You can keep it classy.”

Lesa was able to achieve that by representing her Jamaican culture, what it’s like to be in a mixed relationship, and juggling motherhood with her business. She also showed what it’s like for a successful Black woman to be living in Dubai.

Fans are impatient to see more of her life next season.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is currently on hiatus.