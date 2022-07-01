RHODubai Housewives come after Lisa Rinna for her Instagram posts, call Lisa ‘trashy’

Lisa Rinna insulted the Dubai cast, and they wasted no time clapping back at her. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo fans are learning a lesson about the Real Housewives of Dubai – don’t mess with them!

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram in a now-deleted post, first refuting allegations that she is racist because she fights with castmate Garcelle Beauvais, the first Black Housewife of Beverly Hills. Second, Lisa said viewers could watch The Real Housewives of Dubai if they don’t want to be triggered. Yikes!

That remark definitely did not go over well, because the ladies of Dubai went in on Miss Rinna, and they did not hold back.

RHODubai Housewives Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, and Lesa Milan went on the defense

Within hours of Lisa Rinna’s post, three of the Dubai Housewives clapped back at Lisa and were ready to defend their show, which is in its first season on Bravo.

First was Chanel Ayan, who goes by Ayan on the show, who is a Nigeran beauty and Dubai’s first supermodel. She has openly been a Housewives fan for years, so she knows how the drama can unfold. Ayan immediately took to Twitter to put Lisa in her place. She tweeted, “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth. Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #RHODUBAI.” Ayan was not here for Lisa’s attempt to invalidate RHODubai.

Fellow Housewife Lesa Milan replied to Ayan’s tweet, saying, “She does not want this heat, we’re not BH .. we will drag her from right up off that doctor’s table to the desert!”

Lesa’s response on Ayan’s tweet was straight to the point – Dubai ladies will drag you!

Caroline Brooks, nickname Caroline DXB, also tweeted directly to Lisa, “@lisarinna why did you mention our show in your post? What did you mean by ‘go watch Dubai’? hmmm #RHODubai #RHOBH.”

Lisa Rinna responds and Caroline Brooks is not here for it

Lisa knew she had done wrong by the cast of Dubai, and decided to change the narrative. She posted on her Instagram Stories to have her followers watch RHODubai, but also had some advice for them: “You need to bring the kind of energy you just brought to me, to your show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MO (@alltruetea) Caroline proceeded to read Lisa for filth, calling Lisa a “trash box” and telling Lisa she is “boring and rude.” Caroline also used the veiled racism that has been implied throughout this feud, telling Lisa that she would never go toe-to-toe with the Housewives of Atlanta or Potomac.

Lisa Rinna has yet to respond to Caroline DBX’s post, but it appears that this feud is far from finished.

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs at 9/8c and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.