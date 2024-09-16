RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson talks Tamra Judge feud and reveals she ‘doesn’t want to be filming with her ever again’

Once upon a time, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson was very close with co-star Tamra Judge.

They shared the screen for years on the Bravo hit, making it easy to maintain a friendship.

However, it seems that they will not be able to recover from their current setback in the near future.

Vicki and Tamra have clashed in recent months because the OG of the OC believes Tamra has been too hard on Shannon Beador after the 60-year-old’s DUI arrest.

Vicki and Tamra’s feud seemingly reached the point of no return earlier this month when the Coto Insurance founder discussed Tamra’s relationship with her daughter and how it could be repaired if she chose family over reality TV.

In response, Tamra shared a video threatening legal action and begging her former Tres Amiga to leave her alone.

Tamra caught a lot of heat for her reaction because she’s been accused of using Shannon and Jennifer Pedranti for storylines on RHOC this season.

Now, Vicki is setting the record straight about whether she would ever cross paths with Tamra again in front of the reality TV cameras.

Vicki is over Tamra

In a recent episode of her podcast, My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, Vicki was asked which lady from across the Real Housewives universe she wouldn’t want to film for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with.

After initially pausing, she was asked whether she would be “nervous” to work with a particular cast member.

“Probably Tamra right now because we’re at odds, and I don’t want to be filming with her ever again,” Vicki affirmed.

“I stepped back because I didn’t like the way she was treating people,” Vicki explained, adding that her biggest issue was how she would be perceived if she associated herself with Tamra.

“That’s not who I am, and that’s not who I want my clients or my family to think I’m friends with.”

Will Vicki reclaim her orange for RHOC Season 19?

Fans have been up in arms about getting Vicki back her orange this season, but thus far, Bravo seems only interested in her popping up for cameos when storylines require it.

While Vicki would be an excellent ally for Shannon, it seems that producers don’t consider her necessary as a full-time cast member nowadays.

After spending over a decade as an orange holder, she seems unlikely to get the chance again unless something big changes in her life that warrants a comeback.

Her appearances have been so minimal this season that she probably won’t even get a call to appear at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.