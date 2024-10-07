RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter speaks out after Emily Simpson’s glam team leaks Season 18 reunion looks

Emily Simpson must be using a new glam team because they made a major error while working with The Real Housewives of Orange County star over the weekend.

Not only did her makeup artist and hairstylist share footage of the Season 18 reunion set, but they also leaked Emily and Gina’s reunion looks by posting it online.

The culprits later removed the posts, but several blog pages had already seen and reshared the snaps by then.

Emily’s best friend, Gina Kirschenheiter, spoke out after the snafu, calling it an “accident” and urging RHOC fans not to judge her outfit until the official ones are posted.

Bravo usually shares photos of the set and the cast looks when we’re inching close to the reunion air date.

The reunion was filmed on Sunday, October 6, and several RHOC cast members teased the big day on their social media pages without giving anything away.

Meanwhile, it seems Emily forgot to prep her team because they’ve ruined the surprise.

RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson’s reunion looks have been leaked

Emily’s hairstylist posted a video on her Instagram story showing the brunette beauty and Gina sitting together, chatting and laughing.

We’re guessing the theme was metallics because both women were clad in various shades.

Gina rocked a gold, strapless minidress, while Emily opted for the champagne-colored halter-style gown.

We also saw Heather Dubrow in the background posing for the official reunion photos while clad in a metallic purple, off-the-shoulder dress.

As for the backdrop, we spotted a gorgeous sunset, palm trees, and beige couches, giving beachy OC vibes.

Gina speaks out after leaked reunion videos

Gina Kirschenheiter is taking it all in stride. She had a funny response to her outfit being leaked online.

The RHOC star is constantly getting mocked for some of her questionable outfit choices, but she posted a video asking people to reserve judgment on her reunion look, at least for now.

In the clip posted on Instagram, Gina noted that she had just returned home from filming the reunion and was “exhausted” as she addressed the situation.

“I know that there’s already been a picture of Emily and I that got posted,” said the mom of three. “It was an accident; it was Emily‘s glam person. I wasn’t thrilled about it, but it was an accident.”

Gina told her followers to forget what they saw and not judge until she posts her favorite photo from the reunion, noting that she probably won’t like Bravo’s photo either.

“I’m gonna put out the photo that I think I look the best in, and then if everybody could just judge me off of that photo, that would be ideal. Okay, that’s all,” added Gina.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.