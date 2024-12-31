RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter shares amazing transformation after getting sober

Gina Kirschenheiter has plenty to celebrate as she gets ready for the new year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s life has taken a turn for the better since she got sober.

She posted a slew of before and after photos featuring her amazing transformation since deciding to quit alcohol for good.

Gina told her followers that January marks three years since she made that decision and has no regrets.

The proof is in the pudding, as she shared evidence that her life has improved tremendously. We haven’t forgotten some of her bad behavior on RHOC, where alcohol was to blame.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, in early 2023, when Gina was almost two years into the process, she opened up about the decision to commit to a sober lifestyle.

The 39-year-old was already reaping the benefits, writing on social media, “I feel the best I’ve felt in ages, physically and mentally.”

She recently shared another post about her sobriety, and it struck a chord with many people who took to the comments to not just applaud the Bravo Housewife but share updates on their journey.

Gina Kirschenheiter shares her amazing transformation since getting sober

Gina has been looking amazing over the past few years and it’s all because of the choice she made to get sober.

In her Instagram reel, the RHOC star noted, “People have been asking what I did to look so good. I don’t talk about it much but as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.”

The before images showed Gina looking bloated, tired, and disheveled during the years before she quit alcohol.

However, the after photos showed a drastic difference in her appearance, having lost weight and looking happier and healthier overall.

In the caption of her post, the RHOC star urged her followers, “If you’re thinking about it, do it… #itsamazing on this side ❤️.”

Gina’s post strikes a chord with RHOC fans

The RHOC star’s post has garnered a slew of responses from others in different stages of their sobriety journey.

“Just hit 4 years here 🙌🙌 I think some people don’t realize that you don’t have to be a raging alcoholic to know that alcohol is not for you. Life is so much better alcohol free!” wrote a commenter.

“Just about to hit 4 months and it has been life changing! Thank you for the inspiration!” said someone else.

Another Instagram user added, “I did it also. 1 year sober and the difference in my pics is astonishing. You look stunning.”

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina also managed to convince at least one person to take the plunge.

“I’ve been thinking about it and this was the sign I needed to just do it!” wrote a commenter.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.