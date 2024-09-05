RHOC viewers say the ‘award for best victim act’ goes to Tamra Judge as Vicki Gunvalson feud explodes

Tamra Judge has been falling out of favor with The Real Housewives of Orange County fans for her treatment of Shannon Beador this season.

Off-screen, Tamra has been going up against Vicki Gunvalson and burst into tears in a social media video this week when her nemesis brought up her strained relationship with her daughter.

Tamra pleaded with Vicki to leave her alone and hinted at legal action for her former co-star’s comments.

Given how Tamra has treated Shannon this season on the show, viewers quickly pointed out that Tamra isn’t an innocent party in this feud.

The running theme with Tamra is that she uses her co-stars for storylines so that she doesn’t lose valuable screen time, but she complains when people call out anything she or her family does.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One fan said that Tamra gets the “award for best victim act” for “turning the tears after constantly making fun of Vicki and bullying Shannon like it’s her job.”

Tamra Judge is being criticized. Pic credit: @kate4ver/X

The viewer called out Tamra for “shamelessly mocking Shannon’s DUI never mind her daughters having to live through it.”

Tamra has been feeling the heat a lot recently

“But hey, Tamra, no shame, right? Screw you,” the fan concluded.

A Vicki hater defends her. Pic credit: @ryry_212/X

Another fan maintained that they “don’t even like Vicki” but wondered why Tamra “is allowed to talk” about her co-stars and their personal drama but isn’t allowed to do the same.

It’s a valid point, and we hope Tamra responds to it because she’s had her finger on the pulse and has been responding to critics for a long time now.

Fans are calling out Tamra’s treatment of Shannon. Pic credit: @Statenislfairy/X

“I hope Tamra thought about Shannon’s daughters after she called their mother an alcoholic every week,” another critic chimed in.

Tamra has had a lot of heat thrown her way this season for her comments about Shannon’s sobriety and DUI arrest.

They recently reached an on-screen breakthrough, but we know their friendship implodes again by the end of the season.

The RHOC Season 18 reunion promises to be a doozy

The continued drama probably means the RHOC Season 18 reunion will be the most highly anticipated in years.

The current season has been bursting at the seams with drama, and it’s poised to pivot when Tamra shifts her attention from Shannon to Jennifer Pedranti amid Ryan Boyajian’s legal woes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.