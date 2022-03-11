RHOC: Tamra Judge claps back at comment saying she’s ‘begging to be back on Bravo’

Tamra Judge claps back at a social media critic. Pic credit: Bravo

Tamra Judge is clapping back at claims from critics that she’s thirsty and begging to become a Bravo Housewife again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star put one social media user in her place after she commented on Tamra’s Twitter activities.

The alum left the franchise ahead of Season 15 after being demoted to a part-time role. Tamra turned down the offer and decided to bid goodbye to the franchise after 12 years.

These days she is still involved with the Housewives and was a cast member on Season 2 of the spinoff series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Furthermore, she hosts a podcast with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp and they often discuss the current shows in the franchises. So when one Twitter user criticized Tamra’s constant tweets about the shows, She had a response for that!

Tamra Judge claps back at claim she’s ‘begging to be back on Bravo’

One Twitter user hurled an insult at the Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently, after growing tired of seeing Tamra’s tweets online.

“Tamra is really begging to be back on Bravo. It’s like every time I come on here one of the suggested tweets is her,” wrote the Twitter user. “It’s always something pertaining to Bravo no matter the franchise.”

Pic credit: @Le_Ology/Twitter

After sharing the post, several people responded in agreement, but Tamra saw the comment, and she had a response as well.

“I’m not begging to be back on Bravo,” retorted the RHOC alum. “I’m trying to be more active on Twitter. Why is it that Housewives can’t post anything without being called desperate or thirsty?”

She continued, “I have the right to be on social media just like everyone else. If you don’t like it well you can suck it.”

Viewers aren’t the only people calling out Tamra Judge these days, the newest OC Housewife, Noella Bergener, recently had a word or two for her as well.

Noella Bergener slams Tamra Judge for shady comment

Tamra was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and during her appearance, she referred to Noella as the village idiot.

However, the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie didn’t let Tamra’s shady comment slide, and she clapped back at the alum.

During her appearance on WWHL Noella responded, “I feel like honestly being called the village idiot by the most iconic village idiot is kinda epic in its own. So I’ll take it.”

Do you think Tamra Judge is begging to be an Orange County Housewife again?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.