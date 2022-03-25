RHOC: Shannon Beador has a message for castmate Heather Dubrow, says ‘get over yourself’

Shannon Beador slams Heather Dubrow. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Shannon Beador is upset with some of her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates and right now Gina Kirschenheiter is at the top of that list, but Heather Dubrow is a very close second.

Shannon and Heather butted heads earlier in the season, but things had become amicable between them, that is until the last episode.

The real drama started between Shannon and Gina who were actually close friends last season. However, Gina quickly became besties with Heather and some of the women believe that Shannon is jealous of their newfound friendship.

In the latest episode, Gina confronted Shannon about things she had been saying behind her back during an event for Dr. Jen Armstrong, and let’s just say it didn’t go well.

Shannon was already upset at the party after a heated faceoff with Gina, but Heather wanted a word with her before she left, and that didn’t go well either.

Now it seems Shannon and Heather’s feud has been reignited.

Shannon Beador tells Heather Dubrow ‘get over yourself’

Things are heating up in the OC and Shannon is at the center of the controversy.

However, during a recent chat on The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, she had a word or two for her castmate Heather Dubrow.

Shannon flashed back to the moment at Dr. Jen’s party when Heather approached her to talk, and that has made things worse between them.

“I just wanna leave at this point and then Heather says, ‘I need to talk to you,'” noted Shannon. “And she sits me down and she says ‘well you did call me pretentious years ago.'”

Shannon chided Heather for making the conversation about her regarding something that happened years ago, and the 58-year-old had a message for the returning RHOC star.

“Get over yourself Heather, it’s not always about you,” said Shannon.

Gina Kirschenheiter shares her frustrations about Shannon Beador

Gina Kirschenheiter also appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, and she had plenty to say about her feud with Shannon.

The two women had a conversation in the latest episode, but it didn’t do much to fix anything between them.

However, according to Gina, there’s no reasoning with her former friend, which has been “so frustrating.”

“It’s like you’re defeated before you even sit down because she’s not willing to hear your side of anything,” reasoned Gina.

“Anything you say too, even if you make a good point…instead of her receiving that and being like, ‘I’m sorry that you got hurt by that,’ she’s too busy just thinking about her next excuse for why she did what she did and why I’m wrong to feel that way I feel,” added Gina.

Heather Dubrow to John Janssen: “Stay out of the Female Drama” | RHOC After Show S16 E14 | Bravo

Watch this video on YouTube

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.