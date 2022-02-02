RHOC: Shannon Beador celebrates weight loss journey after months of ‘exercising’ and ‘eating clean’

Shannon Beador in a confessional on RHOC. Pic credit: Bravo

RHOC star Shannon Beador is slimming down and flaunting the results of her hard work on her Instagram.

Beador recently lost 14 lbs. after a public struggle with her weight. Along with clean eating and exercise, she credits her brand Real For Real Cuisine line for helping her achieve her recent weight loss goal.

Shannon had gained nearly 40 pounds in 2017, which was documented on the show, but two years later dropped the weight. Her weight fluctuated when the world started to quarantine, and she gained throughout that period. She did lose weight after contracting COVID-19 in July 2020, only to gain it back after she recovered.

Shannon takes to social media to debut her recent weight loss

On Monday, Beador posted to her Instagram account a full body picture of her showing off a visibly slimmed-down look. She wore all black, a tee, and hat advertising her health food brand, and she lifted her tee to reveal a body forming tank to showcase her waist.

In the caption of the post, Shannon explained how she succeeded: “Have spent the last few months eating clean, exercising, taking @realforrealcuisine Mineral-Aid Nightly for detoxification, and have finally balanced my hormones! 🎉 Today I am down 14 pounds with just a little more to go!”

She went on to say, “I lift up my shirt to show in my story… 😳.” Then, on her Instagram Story, she revealed more of her figure and said, “Today, I’m down 14 lbs., which I’m excited about. And I have a little bit more to go to get to the finish line… this time it’s happening.”

In a boomerang video, Shannon triumphantly pumped her fist into the air as she celebrated her hard work.

Shannon has publicly struggled with her weight on RHOC, hopes to inspire her fans to get healthy

Shannon has faced ridicule over her weight gain by her former castmates. Kelly Dodd made fun of the amount of food Shannon was eating while out at the show-famous restaurant, The Quiet Woman. Former best friend Tamra Judge recently shaded Shannon over her allegedly gaining weight from alcohol.

Now the tables have turned, and her friends and fans are celebrating her recent accomplishment. Her Instagram post comments were overflowing with words of encouragement, motivating comments, and questions on how they can follow Shannon’s plan.

Co-star Emily Simpson is also on a journey to get healthy. In a recent social media post, she says, “Life is about balance! I work out hard so I can eat Turkey sandwiches and slam tequila shots!”

Pic credit: @paulinastein/Instagram

Good luck to both Shannon and Emily in keeping the pounds off.

Shannon Beador works out in the gym. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.