RHOC restaurant shows love to Shannon Beador after getting dragged for siding with Alexis Bellino

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are roasting The Quiet Woman restaurant on social media after they sided with Alexis Bellino amid her feud with Shannon Beador.

The restaurant became a main character in the Season 18 premiere, as it was the spot where Alexis met Shannon’s now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

The OC eatery has been a popular hangout spot for Shannon for years and has been featured on several seasons of the show.

However, when Alexis returned to RHOC, she made it clear that the mom of three doesn’t have any claim to The Quiet Woman.

According to Alexis, she has been a frequent visitor to the hot spot for over two decades, and during one of those visits, John walked in, and the rest, as they say, is history.

After the scene aired on Bravo, The Quiet Woman posted a clip of Alexis on their Instagram page, but that was a bad idea.

The Quiet Woman restaurant gets backlash from RHOC fans for supporting Alexis Bellino

After taking center stage in the drama between Shannon and Alexis the restaurant seemingly chose a side, posting a video in support of Alexis on their Instagram page.

“We 🤍 you @alexis_bellino! We’ve known you for decades – you are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside!” the caption read.

However, the post garnered a lot of negative backlash, as RHOC fans took to the comment section to defend Shannon.

“This is extremely distasteful for a quote on quote respectable business to post on social media. #petty,” wrote a commenter.

“The reason why I know y’all is because of Shannon. This is lame and horrible business,” said someone else.

An RHOC viewer exclaimed, “This is flat out embarrassing. What kind of business doesn’t remain impartial🙄 marketing 101.”

Another reiterated the sentiment adding, “This is Embarrassing! We wouldn’t know you if it weren’t for Shannon! #TeamShannon.”

“Boooo #teamshannon Alexis is so embarrassing and trying way too hard just from the first episode 🥴,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @thequietwomancdm/Instagram

Shannon Beador gets love after viewers trash OC restaurant

After facing the wrath of RHOC fans the restaurant attempted to balance the scales by later posting a video of Shannon on their Instagram page.

The video was from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where, once again, the location was a topic of conversation.

During a Q&A segment, the audience was asked “Does Shannon ‘own’ The Quiet Woman?” and 65 percent of people voted “Yes.”

The company reposted the clip on their page writing, “You might not own the restaurant, but you definitely own our hearts @shannonbeador! 🫶 Thank you for all of your QW love over the years! 💃🏼🥰 We LOVE you!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.