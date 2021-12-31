RHOC: Noella Bergener’s husband James accuses her of using ‘social media to twist facts’

Noella Bergener’s husband speaks out.Pic credit:Bravo/@real_james_bergener/Instagram

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener recently made eye-raising claims against her husband James, but now he’s hitting back. Noella revealed that without warning James left her and their son James Jr and fled to Puerto Rico where he then filed for divorce.

She said he cut off her credit cards as well as her PayPal and Venmo accounts, which she needs to pay for therapy for their son, who is autistic. Noella noted that three weeks prior to James leaving the country they argued after she found out about his whopping tax debt on the blogs.

James recently spoke out by posting a video on social media and he later shared a statement from his attorney which refuted his wife’s claims.

Noella Bergener’s husband says she’s using social media to twist the facts

The husband to the Real Housewives of Orange County newbie took to social media to defend his reputation after Noella spilled the tea on what has been going on between them.

In a legal document shared on his Instagram page, James highlighted major points about their marriage.

The document starts, “In our modern world, people often exploit television and social media to twist facts and influence opinions.”

“Sadly online public shaming can be a tool for emotional and financial leverage. Noella Bergener has used television and social media to do just that,” it continued, “Our goal is to provide the public with the facts related to James Bergener’s ongoing divorce from Noella Bergener.”

In the document, James disputed the claim that he fled to Puerto Rico and instead noted that the entire family had actually moved there in “late 2020.”

The statement noted, “They were granted permanent residence in January 2021. James and Noella signed documents under penalty of perjury stating they intended to permanently reside in Puerto Rico. The only house they own is in Puerto Rico.”

“Noella made several social media posts in 2021 sharing the family’s excitement about living in Puerto Rico,” it continued.

James Bergener says he didn’t want their son on RHOC

The statement posted by Noella Bergener’s husband James also mentioned that in May of 2021 Noella left Puerto Rico to “pursue a television role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Meanwhile, James remained and still resides there today.

The document noted that James didn’t want their son on the show because he “does not want their son exploited for fame or ratings.”

The statement also refuted Noella’s claim that James left her without money to care for James Jr and claimed he has paid “substantial sums” for therapy, food, childcare, and other expenses.

The document also reads, “James has not and will never abandon his son…any insinuation to the contrary is a lie. James hopes this public release speaks truth to the derogatory statements Noella continues to spread.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.