RHOC: Noella Bergener opens up about first Easter since her dad died, admits it’s been ‘rough’

Noella Bergener talks about the first holiday since the passing of her father.

Noella Bergener is the firecracker newbie on Real Housewives of Orange County. Originally a friend of Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the full-time Housewife has brought the drama in her rookie season.

Between her tumultuous divorce and problems maintaining friendships with the other ladies, she has had a rough few months in the public eye. But she suffered another personal blow last month with her the loss of her dad.

Now Noella talks about celebrating her first Easter without her father.

Noella posted about her ‘rough’ holiday on Instagram

Noella and her kids, Coco and James Jr., celebrated Easter together over the weekend. It was an emotional time for her as she still deals with the passing of her father, Christopher Nance.

She took to Instagram to post about how hard it has been dealing with the loss.

Noella wrote, “Not going to lie today is rough. My therapist assures me it’s perfectly normal to struggle on holidays after a sudden divorce with young kids.” Her daughter, Coco, is 7, and her son James Jr. is 2 years old. “But the mom guilt is real. I’m doing my best to make it magical but with sunglasses on to hide the puffy eyes,” Noella reveals, confessing how hard it is as a single mother.

Noella speaks about her father, who died in October 2021 from a lifelong battle with Sickle Cell Anemia. “This is my first Easter with my father no longer with us. If you knew him you knew that his faith was everything. Being sick his whole life created a relationship with God that was intense lol but incredibly beautiful,” she told her followers.

Noella said he was the oldest living man with the disease at the time of his passing. She said Easter was his favorite holiday “because of the rebirth it represented.. and the warm weather on his joints. I can feel him looking over us today lending strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noella Noel Bergener (@noellarhoc) Noella sent special thanks to those closest to her for their support. “So much love and gratitude to my mom and friends for helping me keep it together. If today is hard for you I get it, I see you and we will get through this together. Take very special care of yourselves today. Sending you all my love,” she said.

The new Housewife had a dramatic first season with her new friends

Noella came in hot to her first season of RHOC and had a tough time making and keeping friends. She and Heather Dubrow have feuded all season, and fans see Noella as the only Housewife who will stand up to Heather. She has also had issues with fellow new wives Jen Armstrong, Emily Simpson, and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Noella went through a very public divorce with hotshot attorney Sweet James Bergener. Her estranged husband disappeared to Puerto Rico, surprised her with a request for divorce, and she made claims he was torturing her with the process.

Noella recently revealed she has moved into a new home with her children and is dating a new man. Her divorce has not yet been finalized.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.