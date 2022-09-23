RHOC: Noella Bergener has near wardrobe malfunction as she poses in red mini dress

Noella Bergener strikes a pose in a mini dress. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Noella Bergener’s micro-mini dress almost caused her a wardrobe malfunction as she posed for a photo during a night out.

The newly fired The Real Housewives of Orange County star joined her friend Nicole James for a birthday celebration and they were all dressed up for the occasion.

People had a lot to say after Noella posted the photo on social media and they bashed Nicole for not being a good friend. However, the mom-of-two fiercely defended Nicole and noted that while she was depicted as a bad friend on the show, that wasn’t the case.

Now, neither of the women will have to worry about the show anymore because Nicole quit halfway through the season. Additionally, the network decided to fire Noella after the season ended, promptly adding her to the list of one-season Housewives.

The decision came as a surprise to viewers and a shock to the newbie who has since gone on to bash Bravo. However, while Noella may have lost her job at least she didn’t lose her friendship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo on Instagram in honor of Nicole James’ birthday.

RHOC star Noella Bergener strikes a pose in a red mini dress

The two women were all dressed up with Nicole in a pink mini dress and silver stilettos. Noella also wore a mini dress in red with a high neck and cutout feature in the front.

“Five years ago on this day I bonded with this bad bish over Cartier bracelets in an airport bathroom 😂 Happy bday @itsnicolejames,” Noella captioned the post. “When you find a true one, you hold on tight and you never let them go! Through thick and thin huuney. Best part……. Is now we have @bobbyschubenski ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #bestfriendforlife #love photocred @willhalcomb.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The picture included Noella’s boyfriend Bobby Schubenski in the middle with Nicole on one side and Noella on the other. The 36-year-old had one leg raised in front of Bobby, causing a near wardrobe malfunction due to her short outfit.

Noella Bergener defends her friendship with Nicole James

After writing the sweet birthday post for Nicole James, The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers bashed her for being a bad friend. However, Noella defended her in the comments.

“I know the show depicts Nicole being a bad friend. The reality couldn’t be more off. She is a legit ride or die,” said Noella who then blamed Heather Dubrow for Nicole’s behavior.

“Heather used her and played her against me because she needed to control the narrative. It’s not Nicole’s fault that HD forgot that she sued her husband,” she continued.

Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

“Nicole might have gone to the dark side for a moment but without HD’s toxic manipulation (pray for Gina lol) she’s got the biggest heart and is the best friend a girl can ask for. Sending you all my 💓💓💓.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.