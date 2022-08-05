RHOC: Noella Bergener blasts Bravo for ‘toxicity’ and ‘back door dealings’ after firing

Noella Bergener makes startling claims against Bravo. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Noella Bergener blasted Bravo on social media after her abrupt firing from the show and she also alleged a toxic work environment.

However, that’s not all that the Real Housewives of Orange County star said about her former employer after being on the show for one season.

Noella responded to a question about being fired and in her response, she made some startling claims against the network.

According to Noella, she was relieved about being axed after one season because certain back-door dealings didn’t sit right with her.

Noella’s recent accusation will likely tarnish any chance she had of returning to the show and she will go down as a memorable one-season wonder like others before her.

The 37-year-old was clearly caught off guard by her firing and she wasn’t the only one. Some viewers spoke out in her defense and urged the network to rethink the decision but after Noella’s recent revelations there’s zero chance of that happening.

Noella Bergener says she’s relieved after her recent Bravo firing

The Real Housewives of Orange County star spilled all the tea about her short-lived time on the show and according to Noella, there was a lot going on behind the scenes.

She recently shared an Instagram photo during a night out with her friends and she was asked questions about the firing in the comment section of her post.

“Are you happy to be done with RHOC?” questioned a follower.

“It’s never fun being fired but yes there’s a relief to be done with Bravo,” Noella responded.

As for why she was so relieved, the newly fired RHOC star explained that in her response as well.

Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram

Noella Bergener ‘talks back door dealings’ and ‘toxicity’ on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star blasted Bravo in her post and made some eye-raising accusations against the network.

She told the Instagram user that her short time on the show was not a pleasant one.

“There was a lot of toxicity in the work environment and back door dealings that didn’t sit right with me,” confessed Noella. “There must be a healthier way to tell strong women’s stories without so much fear-mongering and manipulation of the truth.”

Interestingly it was Noella who the cast– mainly Heather Dubrow– accused of manipulating the truth during her time on the show. She accused the Dubrows of pushing a crew member against a wall, a claim they vehemently denied.

However, Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd later validated Noella’s story and Kelly noted that Bravo tried to cover up the incident.

According to the controversial RHOC alum, the producer in question admitted that Heather and Terry did push him against a wall after he tried to speak out. He has since been fired by Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.