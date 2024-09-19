RHOC newbie Katie Ginella puts troll on blast over racist DMs

The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella has been fielding backlash from viewers of the show.

However, one social media troll took things too far, and now she’s blasting them.

Katie shared a screenshot of DMs she’s received from a Bravo viewer littered with racist remarks.

This is Katie’s first season in the franchise, and the full-time orange holder came in hot, setting her sights on Heather Dubrow.

The brunette beauty reignited the paparazzi scandal involving Heather and her husband, Terri Dubrow, claiming to have proof that the duo staged photos at Disneyland.

She spilled the tea to Gina Kirschenheiter and Tamra Judge, claiming to have proof that the couple had called the paparazzi on themselves.

As it turns out, Katie’s proof fell flat, and she’s been getting backlash on social media as she continues to double down on her claims.

RHOC star Katie Ginella puts a racist troll on blast

The RHOC star is learning quickly about how cruel social media has become, but one social media troll has taken things too far.

Katie posted a screenshot of DMs she received from Instagram user @fetchingdreamer, who has made it a point to respond to several of her posts with racist comments.

“Barf get this Asian off the OC cast please” the troll responded after the brunette beauty shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story.

In another instance, Katie posted a green screen photo with her and someone else, and the racist troll exclaimed, “Now you both have Asain flush. Stay off the booze ladies.”

Katie also posted a photo from her first appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the troll claimed she looked “RED,” adding, “What’s this Asian flush BS you’re spreading around…stop spreading stupid insensitive s**t…”

Katie Ginella’s screenshot. Pic credit: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie posted the screenshots on her Instagram Story and noted, “I get the occasional rude message, but racist ones are not tolerated.”

Katie has been getting support from RHOBH star Sutton Stracke

Katie’s first season on the show has been rough, but thankfully, she has a seasoned Housewife to help her maneuver the ins and outs of being a new Housewife.

The newbie is close friends with Sutton Stracke, and during her WWHL appearance, she confessed that she’s been leaning on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

A caller asked the RHOC star about Sutton’s reaction to her behavior on the show since she had warned Katie about going after Heather.

“Sutton has been extremely supportive… and she was talking me through a lot of things,” said Katie. “She would call me when we were filming, ‘How are you doing? What do you wanna talk through?’ She’s been extremely supportive.”

Check out Katie Ginella’s WWHL appearance below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.