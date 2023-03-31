RHOC: Meghan King talks dating women, ‘exploring’ sexuality

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King started 2023 with a New Year’s resolution to “explore” her sexuality.

In a blog post dated December 31, 2022, King vowed to make the new year “the year of the Meghan.”

“I’m living authentically this year,” the Bravo alum wrote, adding, “I will explore my sexuality if I want to.”

Just a few months later, she has done exactly that.

King recently caught up with Entertainment Tonight at a party celebrating the fourth anniversary of The Sutton Concept, the West Hollywood boutique owned by RHOBH star Sutton Stracke, where she opened up about dating other women and living as her authentic self.

King revealed that she’d recently gone on a “three-day” long date with a woman in New York City, an experience the Bravo alum described as “incredible.”

Meghan King opens up about ‘exploring’ her sexuality

Speaking with the outlet, King, 38, said that while she didn’t self-identify as bisexual, she had often “thought about” dating women in the past and wondered, as she put it, “What if there is something there?”

“I had never, ever had an experience with a woman outside of a threesome and that had been many years,” the Bravo alum said.

King decided to act on her curiosity, opening up her dating apps so she could match with women.

After meeting “this chick,” King told the outlet, they went to a party and ended up staying three nights in New York together.

The first night, she remembered, “the woman and I hook up at the Yale Club.”

“We’re hooking up in bed, [and] I’m like, ‘This is fun or whatever,’” King said.

But although King described the date as a lot of “fun,” she said that the experience ultimately taught her that she couldn’t be in a monogamous relationship with another woman: “the thing is I really like c***.”

Meghan King moves on amid custody battle

King’s romantic life has had some very public ups and downs over the years.

The RHOC alum was previously married to former MLB baseball star Jim Edmonds, but they split in 2019 amid a cheating scandal.

The former couple shares three children – daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes – and are currently navigating an ongoing custody battle.

In October of 2021, King married Cuffe Biden Owens, a Los Angeles-based lawyer and nephew of President Joe Biden.

They separated just two months later, and their marriage was annulled by the following July.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.