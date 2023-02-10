Jim Edmonds slams ex Meghan King for abandoning their kids for a ‘narcissism retreat’

Another week, another fight between bitter exes, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and former MLB player Jim Edmonds.

The two have been going at each other since their separation in October of 2019, and their animosity towards one another has only grown the longer they’ve been divorced.

The former couple shares three children together – Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4 – and the majority of their fights are centered around issues with co-parenting.

Jim took to Instagram Stories to post a series of photos criticizing Meghan for leaving the kids with a nanny while she went to Sedona, Arizona, for a retreat, instead of asking Jim to take care of his kids in her absence.

This attack comes only weeks after Jim accused Meghan of saying “constant lie after lie after lie” about him when he was a guest on the Hollywood Raw podcast, where he was joined by his fourth wife, Kortnie O’Connor.

Jim’s rep spoke about the current situation with Meghan and revealed that Jim thinks Meghan’s behavior is “really sad” and throws insults at the mother of his kids.

Meghan King is hosting a ‘narcissism retreat’ as she abandons her kids, according to her ex-husband

After his public display of frustration on social media, Jim communicated through his rep that he was sad that Meghan would prefer to leave their kids with a nanny instead of allowing Jim and Kortnie the opportunity to care for the children in Meghan’s absence.

Jim’s passive-aggressive post read, “Sad when your ex tells the kids, you don’t want to see them when you’re busy then doesn’t let you see them when you’re out of town,” accompanied by a man shrugging. His rep later said, “Hopefully Meghan enjoys her narcissism retreat,” referring to the Gaia Haven Wellness event Meghan is hosting in Sedona.

Jim admitted that he canceled a weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, where he intended to go to the Super Bowl, once he learned that Meghan had planned for the nanny to watch the kids. The former House-husband is angry that he doesn’t have his kids, and also now can’t go to the Super Bowl because of Meghan’s choices.

RHOC alum Meghan King has been accused of lying about her son’s cerebral palsy diagnosis

Meghan speaks openly about being the parent of a child with special needs, as her son, Hart, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was only 2 years old.

Jim claims Hart does not have cerebral palsy, as Meghan says, but was diagnosed with a different medical condition known as periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which is a softening of the white brain tissue near the ventricles. The two conditions often go hand-in-hand.

Through his rep again, Jim expressed that he wants Meghan to think about the kids’ privacy and especially to stop speaking about Hart’s challenges publicly as a way to get attention for herself.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.