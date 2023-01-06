RHOC: Meghan King says she won’t be using filters ‘ever’ as part of 2023 resolutions

RHOC alum Meghan King reveals her resolutions walking into 2023. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King is stepping into a new year with a full list of resolutions.

The mom of three has previously shared her frustrations and concerns with living her life so publically.

She shared that although she does enjoy being open with her fans and followers, it can be tough not to compare herself to others she sees online.

According to Meghan, the criticism she receives online is so bad that it put her into a “funk.”

In an attempt to set new boundaries and realign herself better with her personal beliefs, Meghan recently shared what her resolutions will be as she steps into 2023.

And her resolutions aren’t just for herself; Meghan also has the well-being of her children at the front of her mind.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King shares her 2023 resolutions, vows to stop using filters ‘ever’ again

Over on her Instagram, Meghan shared a photo dump of snaps from her camera roll.

Several of the photographs included her three children, Aspen, Hayes, and Hart. Although Meghan shared the pictures of special moments shared with her children, the pictures had been altered with emojis covering their faces in each of the pictures.

As it turns out, one of her resolutions includes removing her kids’ faces from the pictures she chooses to post.

Despite the new boundary surrounding posts about her kids, Meghan has yet to remove any previously shared snaps where each of her children’s faces is visible.

Another notable point to her photo dump was a no-filter selfie shared near the end of the carousel.

Sipping a glass of wine or champagne from a fancy flute glass, Meghan captured a vulnerable moment as she posed bare-faced and smiled softly for the camera.

In the caption’s post, Meghan clarified the importance of her newest set of resolutions.

“For 2023: I’m staying focused. No more showing my kids’ faces. No more filters, ever,” she wrote. “Boundaries, grassroots efforts, femininity, deleting and blocking a**holes who troll my page: my promises to myself and to you this year.”

Followers react to Meghan’s latest post

While several followers seemingly understood Meghan’s hopes for the new year, others questioned why she would continue to post pictures of her children at all if she was simply going to obscure their faces.

“This is lame,” wrote one user. “Just don’t post pics of them.”

Another echoed the sentiment and called the emoji method of obscuring their faces “pointless.”

One follower attempted to soften the blow of their opinion by noting that Meghan’s claims to be stepping back from posting her children so often seemed more like a “grandstand than a protective measure.”

The user further added that due to Meghan’s impressive online platform, it would be a “tall order” for her to follow through.

However, Meghan wasn’t swayed by the comments she received on the post.

“Then watch and wait,” Meghan’s response read, in part. “Unlike you, I don’t like being defined by something other than what is inside me.”

Time will tell if Meghan is able to keep good on her resolutions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.