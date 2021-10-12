RHOC alum Meghan King weds Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens

RHOC alum Meghan King has married President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens. Pic credit: Bravo/@meghanking/Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is married! The mom-of-three has tied the knot with her new beau, and the nephew of President Joe Biden, Cuffe Owens.

The couple, who only took their romance public a few short weeks ago, were wed in a “small, family wedding” surrounded by their closest loved ones. The ceremony was hosted at the home of Owens’ parents in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

And according to the couple, it was everything they were hoping for.

“Our wedding was about two things for us: our love for and commitment to each other, and our family,” the couple shared in a recent interview.

RHOC alum Meghan King weds Cuffe Owens

Meghan and Cuffe were married at his childhood home and when it comes to their wedding day, the couple will now also share an anniversary with Cuffe’s parents. His mother, Valerie Owens, is sister and close advisor to President Joe Biden.

Both the President and first lady Jill Biden were in attendance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And during an interview with Brides, Meghan and Cuffe expressed the importance of family being present for their special day. Considering the couple’s whirlwind romance, they didn’t leave any space for drama.

Meghan and Cuffe shared that they had initially toyed with the idea of getting married in Los Angeles, where Cuffe is an attorney, but ultimately they felt it all seemed to be out of touch with the intimacy they were looking for.

“When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary—October 11—was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do,” Meghan gushed.

And ultimately, the couple opted to follow through with their vision.

“Consistent with our choice of venue and our reasons for choosing it, our vision was of an intimate and simple gathering—no major frills, no overthinking, no drama,” they stated to Brides.

Naturally, Meghan’s three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Edmonds were a part of the ceremony too. Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, had a say in their roles.

“We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl,” Meghan shared.

Meghan and Cuffe’s whirlwind romance

Meghan and Cuffe detailed their initial meeting and it turns out that it’s a modern-day romance.

“We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” Meghan noted. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

The couple jumped into their relationship with two feet. Meghan made their relationship Instagram official on September 25 with a caption that read, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ❤️”

Up until recently, Meghan had been dating her longtime friend Will Roos, and that relationship came on the heels of her split from Christian Schauf and finalized divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.