RHOC: Meghan King says she’s on the ‘gay spectrum,’ plans to keep relationships off social media

Meghan King spent three seasons as a star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she was consistently an open book about her life regarding her marriage, issues with castmates, and struggles to get pregnant.

Fans really took to Meghan because of this and found her very relatable. She also won viewers over when she spent time investigating Brooks Ayers, the boyfriend of Vicki Gunvalson, in what ended up being a cancer scam.

She left RHOC after the Season 12 reunion but has kept a loyal following on Instagram where she continues her life of transparency.

But Meghan has some regrets about being so public on social media, especially when it comes to her love life. She has been very open about her relationships in the past and is now vowing to keep her personal life private.

Meghan was recently a guest on a talk show, and she admitted that she is tired of being defined by her past love life, and wants to start fresh by being more discreet.

She also revealed that she feels that she is on the “gay spectrum” and that she does not have a “traditional” view on sexuality.

Meghan King is done talking about her relationships on social media

While participating as a guest on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, Meghan talked about her very public relationships, including her marriages to Jim Edmonds, and Cuffe Biden Owens. She admitted that talking about relationships publicly had hurt her in many ways.

“You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I’m done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people,” Meghan said of her openness. “I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them.”

Meghan did say that she will continue to talk about her journey as she navigates dating as a single mom, but will not reveal who anyone is that she may date in the future.

“That’s why I’m doing the podcast, to talk about it,” she said, “But no names will be named.” Meghan is referring to her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, which had been on hiatus since April of 2021.

Meghan opened up about being on the ‘gay spectrum’

Meghan admitted that even though the had a very traditional upbringing, she has had experiences with women, although she does not consider herself a lesbian, or label her sexuality. “I’ve hooked up with women… I’m not a lesbian, I must be somewhere on the gay spectrum. I mean we all are, everyone is,” Meghan said.

But she said that she is only interested in men when it comes to monogamous relationships, admitting, “I have had fun experiences, but I don’t look at women and think of them sexually…. But, like, I can be in the moment — but like it’s just a moment, it’s a passing moment. I think it’s a fun thing or something, it’s not I’m interested in this for life, for monogamy. I can’t even imagine that with another woman.”

