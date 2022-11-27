RHOC: Meghan King runs background checks on ‘every single person’ she dates

RHOC alum Meghan King admits she runs background checks on all of her potential dates following divorce from husband Cuffe Owens. Pic credit: Bravo

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County personality Meghan King takes her private life seriously these days and recently admitted she’s taken new measures to ensure she only dates certain men.

The mom of three has had quite a bumpy road when it comes to her love life.

During her time on the hit Bravo show, Meghan was married to Jim Edmonds. Though their ups and downs were often featured throughout her four years on the show, the two welcomed three children together.

Following her departure from the show in 2018, Meghan hit the tabloids again when rumors surfaced that Jim had been unfaithful.

The two eventually split and ended up in a he-said-she-said showdown on social media.

Then, in October 2021, Meghan shocked her fans and followers when she wed Cuffe Owens amid their whirlwind romance.

The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony, but it simply wasn’t meant to be, and the marriage was annulled just a couple of months later.

Despite all the drama in her love life, Meghan admits she’s at least learned some lessons from her past, and she’s determined not to make the same mistakes twice.

While appearing on former The Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ True Crime Reality podcast, Meghan opened up about how she now goes about choosing her dates — and she takes it very seriously.

“I am not kidding,” Meghan shared. “I do background checks on every single person I date.”

Meghan also weighed in on the importance of being aware of who you’re talking to on the internet. According to the RHOC alum, there is only one way to know for sure if you’re speaking to her on social media.

“I have a blue check mark next to my name, so if anybody believes they’re talking to Meghan King and there’s no blue check mark next to the name, then it’s not really Meghan King,” she explained.

Meghan admits she’s been dating a new man for a month, says that’s a ‘really long’ time for her

Given her rocky history of love, Meghan has been keeping her latest romance closer to the chest.

She got real and confessed she’s “done putting people in the public eye” and on her social media — for now.

However, she did open up that she’s been dating a man named Kenny for the last month. Meghan admitted she’s proud of herself for this current relationship because it’s “like a year in Meg years as far as relationship go.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.