RHOC: Jen Armstong says Noella Bergener was ‘definitely acting’ for the cameras

Jen Armstrong blasts Noella Bergener. Pic credit: @noellabergener/Instagram/@jenniferarmstrongmd/Instagram

Jen Armstrong has nothing to lose now that she’s been fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County, and she’s blasting Noella Bergener for putting on an act when the cameras were rolling.

According to Jen, she was disturbed at how much Noella would be one way in front of the camera and another way once filming was over.

It’s not the first time that Noella has been called out for her over-the-top behavior. Viewers also accused the newbie of being overly dramatic for the sake of TV.

While she brought the drama last season, some people felt it was too much. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old won’t get the chance to redeem herself as she has been fired after one season.

Jen Armstrong got her walking papers as well but for an entirely different reason. Viewers grew bored of Jen and her storyline and were begging for her to be fired before the season even ended. However, the one-season wonder blames heavy editing on her seemingly boring personality, but as for Noella, her problem wasn’t editing.

According to Jen, her castmate was putting on quite an act once the cameras started rolling.

Was Noella Bergener acting for the cameras?

According to Jen Armstrong, the answer to that is “yes,” and she explained her reason during a chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted that she was overshadowed by Noella, who joined the show with her last season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ll say that very definitively,” said Jen. “She sucked the oxygen out of the room, is what a lot of people, I think Heather said that accurately… Instead of engaging, it’s just taking.”

“What bothered me about Noella is that it was definitely acting,” she added. “The cameras would leave, and she’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, wasn’t that just so good? Oh my gosh, the fans are just going to love that.'”

Jen also dished on a memorable scene during a cast trip that showed Noella screaming in the woods and crying about her divorce, but Jen wasn’t buying that.

“I mean, come on….that was clearly not authentic,” noted Jen, who called Noella’s behavior “bizarre” and “exhausting.”

Jen Armstrong speaks on her departure from RHOC

Jen no longer has to put up with Noella’s bizarre behavior now that they’ve both been fired from the show.

However, Jen said if she had to do it again, she would want to play a friend role instead of a full-time Housewife.

“You know, I worked full time, and I have three kids. And so I don’t have the backup rich husband,” said the Real Housewives of Orange County star. “Filming five days a week and working five days a week, it was a lot.”

Despite her short stint on the franchise, Jen said she’s thankful for the “unique experience.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.