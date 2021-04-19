RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband Matt ‘will plead guilty’ in their domestic battery case

Matt reportedly accepts responsibility for his actions and is said to have apologized to Gina. Pic credit: Bravo and Orange County District Attorney’s Office

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband Matt will plead guilty in their domestic battery case, according to a new report.

The plea would allow Gina and Matt’s family to begin to put the domestic violence case behind them after nearly two years.

In June 2019, the RHOC beauty alleged that Matt threatened to kill her in a fit of rage after a night out.

Gina accused her ex of throwing her on the couch, on the ground, and repeatedly hitting her with a pillow. When she attempted to get away, Gina alleges that Matt dragged her back inside the house, threatening to kill her again.

Gina is said to have feared for her life and the lives of their three children Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 4, who were home at the time of the attack, before police arrived to diffuse the situation.

Matt Kirschenheiter ‘will plead guilty’ in domestic battery case

Gina filed a restraining order against Matt following the incident, and he was officially charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in September 2019.

Now Us Weekly is reporting that Matt will plead guilty in the couple’s family court case following a virtual hearing set to discuss the domestic violence claim and temporary protective order Gina filed.

The case is set to go in front of a judge again in June, when it will be determined if the restraining order filed by Gina will be upheld or dissolved.

The criminal case against Matt is still ongoing, and he is due in court in relation to that case at the end of April for another hearing. He would face up to seven years in prison for “corporal injury and false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit charges stemming from that incident” if he was found guilty.

However, Us Weekly claims that Gina’s lawyer told the family court hearing that “a tentative plea deal” is in place for the criminal case.

What’s next for Matt and Gina?

According to Page Six, Matt has apologized to Gina and his family and is “accepting responsibility for his actions” . He reportedly wants to move forward with co-parenting his children with Gina in a “positive and loving environment.”

Gina has already moved on from her marriage to Matt with boyfriend Travis Mullen. The two have moved in together, creating a blended family with their six children.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.