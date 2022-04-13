RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter talks unforgettable season finale, teases an ending that’s ‘never been done before’

Gina Kirschenheiter teases the season finale. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Gina Kirschenheiter is excited for the season finale of the Real Housewives of Orange County, but not for the reasons you might think.

The reality TV personality is excited for fans to see how the drama-filled season came to an end and teased that it was unlike any other.

Gina didn’t give away any details about what made this season finale so different from all the others, but it won’t be long before we find out for ourselves.

Gina Kirschenheiter teases RHOC season finale that has ‘never been done before’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star teased the finale episode which kicks off tonight. While Gina is thrilled about how the season ended, we’ll soon find out if it was as epic as she made it out to be.

The 37-year-old and her boyfriend Travis Mullen were guests at the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville over the weekend.

However, during a chat with Us Weekly at the event, RHOC was a topic of conversation and Gina teased an unusual finale episode.

“I can’t spoil [anything] but I’m very excited about this [episode],” admitted Gina. “The season finale episode is definitely going to end in a way that has never been done before on this show.”

It will be interesting to see how the finale does in fact play out with so many feuds occurring among the cast. The women are all at their wits’ end with newbie Noelle Bergener while Gina has her own drama going on with former friend Shannon Beador.

Gina Kirschenheiter talks RHOC reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County star also dished about the reunion and noted that viewers will be “pleasantly surprised” by how things went down at the event.

“I think that there was some compromise in there,” said Gina; who noted that despite the issues within the cast, “at the end of it, [we] have a foundation and a real friendship and a bond.”

The Bravo Housewife also touched on her season-long feud with Shannon Beador while talking to the media outlet. The two women were close friends last season but their relationship took a turn after Heather Dubrow joined the cast.

“I mean, I’ve known Shannon for years and years and years. We want to find common ground and improvement on our friendship,” confessed Gina. “I think that that’s kind of interesting to see in the reunion, but you gotta get through it first.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.