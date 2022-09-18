RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter shows legs in red mini dress and sky-high platforms

Gina Kirschenheiter stuns in a red mini dress. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter wants us to know that she has stepped up her fashion game and the 38-year-old made that point very clear with her latest outfit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star enjoyed a night out in a red mini dress and she was also rocking Versace-like platform pumps but at a fraction of the cost.

While the original Medusa Aevitas by Versace currently sell for over $1500, she found a similar yet much more affordable alternative to go with her red dress.

Gina may have been filming a scene for the show since her BFF Emily Simpson was by her side– as viewers anxiously wait to see what the Orange County cast has in store for Season 17.

There’s been a lot of buzz about Tamra Judge’s return to the show as well as the first crossover with the addition of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong.

It will be interesting the see the dynamic among the cast when the show returns, but that might take a while since filming is still in progress.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter rocks a red mini dress and pink platforms

The Real Housewives of Orange County star exuded confidence in the square neck mini dress with long sleeves. The short outfit highlighted Gina’s long legs, which were accentuated even more by her pink platform pumps.

The mom-of-three showed off her head-to-toe look while checking out herself in the mirror. Plus, Gina was also excited to share the details of the affordable outfit in her post.

“For those of you who have been coveting the Versace Medusa platforms, here’s a more affordable alternative option by @jeffreycampbell….They r 🔥#affordablefashion #affordablealternative #pinkandred Dress: @forloveandlemons earrings: @elizabethcolejewelry,” she captioned the post.

Gina had her sleek bob neatly tucked behind her ear on one side and showed off sparkly pink earrings that matched her shoes.

Meanwhile, the video showed Gina in a car on her way to the event and another showed her taking a bathroom selfie with Emily Simpson.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter is ready for game day

After getting glammed-up for a night out in her red mini dress, it wasn’t long before Gina was dressed down in a t-shirt and leggings.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared another photo on her Instagram Story looking fresh-faced and casual. She posed with boyfriend Travis Mullen as they got ready to watch a football game.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

The couple smiled as Gina snapped the selfie dress in her black t-shirt with the Chicago Bears logo, while Travis opted for navy blue.

“Go bears! I love you @travis.mullen.85 #gameday,” she captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.