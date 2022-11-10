RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter in bedazzled shorts and shimmery boots rocks out at concert

Gina Kirschenheiter gets stylish at a recent concert. Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter is living her best life with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their latest adventure saw the couple at a concert rocking out to songs by country singer Walker Hayes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star dressed the part and stood out in her shimmery outfit with matching boots.

The newly minted fashionista wore a fitted black top designed with silver studs around the bustline along with matching black shorts with sparkle fringes at the hem.

Gina paired the outfit with silver glitter ankle booties that perfectly complemented her ensemble, and she added a black crossbody bag.

She styled her sleek blonde bob in a side part and showed off dramatic lashes and nude lips during the night out.

Gina posted a video on social media of her and Travis at the concert as they enjoyed the musical selections at the event.

RHOC star Gina Kirschenheiter shimmers during a night out

The Real Housewives of Orange County star added a long black coat to her shimmery outfit to keep warm during the night out with Travis.

Gina had her backstage pass hanging around her neck as she recorded some of the performances from the side of the stage–giving us a view of the massive crowd that came out to see Walker Hayes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also snapped a photo with the man of the moment, clad in a gray t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a red jacket. Travis also got in on the action and took a picture with Gina and the popular country singer.

“Another incredible night and show @walkerhayes!!!” wrote Gina in her Instagram post. “So good seeing everyone and catching up!! Keep rocking!! #yalllife #greektheatre #livemusic.”

Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen share sweet moments

The Real Housewives of Orange County star captured some sweet moments with her boyfriend Travis during the concert that took place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

One clip showed Gina as she scanned the large crowd and settled on Travis, who said something in her ear that made her smile. Another clip showed the happy couple as they happily posed for a selfie.

The pair got some love in the comments, and people also shared their love for Walker Hayes.

“Where did he play?!!!!! ” questioned one commenter. “He’s one of my FAVS!!!! So fun for you guys!”

“I love Walker Hayes he’s awesome!” confessed someone else.

Pic credit: @ginakirschenheiter/Instagram

One person wrote, “Awwww. Like seeing you and Travis with Walker Hayes and his family and friends. All ya all great people❤️❤️❤️. Have fun!!”

“You always look so beautiful and Travis is🔥😍,” said someone else.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.