RHOC fans slam ‘selfish’ Gina Kirschenheiter for kicking Travis to the curb: ‘He doesn’t deserve this’

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are dragging Gina Kirshenheiter on social media over the way things played out with her, boyfriend Travis Mullen in the latest episode.

We witnessed the heartbreaking move when Travis moved out of the home he had shared with Gina and their kids for the past four years.

The confusing series of events started when Gina confided in her best friend, Emily Simpson, about Travis’s tumultuous divorce from his ex-wife.

The 40-year-old claimed that his ongoing divorce has been hard on their relationship, so to salvage their relationship, she asked him and his three kids to move out of her home.

However, RHOC fans are calling her “selfish” since she met Travis when Gina was going through her toxic divorce a few seasons ago.

Gina cited another reason for asking Travis and his kids to move out noting that their kids are now older and have outgrown their current living space.

However, viewers are not buying those excuses.

RHOC fans call out ‘selfish’ Gina Kirschenheiter after she kicked out Travis Mullen

Bravo posted a clip of the heartbreaking scene that aired in Episode 3 as Travis packed his bags and moved out, and RHOC fans instantly took to the comments to drag Gina.

“Wow Gina Wow, he helped you through your difficulties and stood by you. And through him and his children out when he’s going through it. Kinda telling about your character” said one viewer.

“Not okay to bail out on him Gina when he was there for you to pick you and the pieces up,” noted someone else.

A commenter reasoned, “She just wants to break up with you once you are out of the house completely. How does he not see it?”

“This broke my heart for Travis!!! He doesn’t deserve this!” wrote an Instagram user.

“She’s one of the most selfish self-centered Karens on the show,” added someone else.

Are Gina and Travis still together?

The couple took a major step backward after living together for four years and then living separately, but did it negatively affect their relationship?

Based on what we’ve seen on social media Travis and Gina are still going strong, although it’s unclear if they’re living situation has changed since they filmed Season 18.

Gina shared photos of her and Travis over the July 4 weekend and they seemed quite happy in the Instagram snaps.

A few days later, the RHOC star also shared videos and photos of her and Travis enjoying a weekend away in Puerto Vallarta, proving that are just fine.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.