RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke says it’s not an engagement ‘yet’

After showing off some conspicuous ring-finger bling on her Instagram Story, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke clarified that she isn’t engaged – just yet.

Earlier this week, the former reality star sparked rumors when she posted, and then quickly deleted, a photo of herself and her girlfriend, copywriter Jennifer Spinner, wearing matching diamond-studded silver rings.

“We started 2023 with a promise,” the Bravo alum wrote on her Story.

Fans quickly started speculating that a wedding might be in the future for Windham-Burke, 44, and Spinner, 38, who have reportedly been dating for less than five months.

“We did begin 2023 with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together,” Windham-Burke said on Tuesday, but added that she and Spinner aren’t formally betrothed.

The star explained that just before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the couple had performed a “little commitment ceremony,” where they exchanged rings and promised to spend the rest of their lives together.

The moment was “really intimate and beautiful and special,” Windham-Burke said.

But she also confirmed to People that the diamond ring is “not an engagement yet.”

Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke moving on post-divorce

Windham-Burke, who starred on Seasons 14 and 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County, is still in the process of navigating an ongoing divorce.

In October, Windham-Burke filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years, California-based businessman Sean Burke, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple was together for 28 years total, and share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, twins Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Windham-Burke came out as gay in 2020 at the age of 42. “I am so proud of where I am right now,” she told GLAAD at the time.

She and Spinner met last summer via Instagram DM. At first, their relationship was long-distance, as Spinner split her time between New York City and Berlin.

But the couple is currently road-tripping together across the country in search of a “forever home,” as a source close to Windham-Burke recently told Page Six.

The insider added that Windham-Burke’s kids – and even her ex-husband – “love” seeing her with Spinner.

A wedding in the future for Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

“We’re madly in love,” the former reality star gushed to People, adding that she had “no doubt” the two would end up married.

But Windham-Burke also said that the couple is in no rush down the aisle and that for the moment, they’re just focused on one another.

“We’re just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.