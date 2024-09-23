RHOC alum Elizabeth Vargas reacts to her brother seeing Shannon Beador with cart of alcohol

Elizabeth Vargas was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County after one season, but she’s become tangled in the messy Season 18 drama.

In an earlier episode, we spotted the former Bravo star as the women stayed at her fancy mansion during their cast trip.

However, Elizabeth is also tied to another storyline involving Shannon Beador, which played out during the first episode of Season 18.

The women were discussing Shannon’s behavior following her DUI arrest, and Gina Kirschenheiter claimed someone saw her with a shopping cart full of alcohol.

That someone is Elizabeth’s brother, and he was briefly featured in a scene from the premiere.

During a podcast chat, the RHOC alum recently shed new light on her brother’s claim and explained how his allegation has impacted her relationship with Shannon.

Elizabeth Vargas explains her connection to Shannon Beador being caught buying alcohol

Elizabeth was a guest on Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, explaining why things have gotten rocky between her and Shannon.

“My brother had mentioned something about a grocery shopping cart full of alcohol because she was seen at the grocery store next to my house,” explained the RHOC alum.

She noted that he mentioned it to Gina after he spotted Shannon at the grocery store. However, it appears things were taken out of context as the mom of four was not stocking up on alcohol for herself.

Elizabeth noted that the alcohol wasn’t for Shannon, “It was for everybody at this party. She wasn’t drinking it.”

Shannon is upset with RHOC alum Elizabeth over the alcohol claim

Elizabeth wasn’t aware that the rumor that Shannon had bought a cart full of alcohol had gotten back to the RHOC star until she reached out to her and got the cold shoulder.

She wanted Shannon to appear on her podcast, but the 60-year-old refused.

“She’s like, ‘At this time, that would be a negative. I’ve bettered myself. I’m getting help,’ and I’m like, ‘huh?” shared Elizabeth.

However, after watching the show, she realized why Shannon was mad at her.

“I watch the first episode of this season, and my brother’s on there talking smack…about Shannon,” explained the alum, who reasoned that she had nothing to do with it.

“She thinks I’m spreading the stuff where she’s still an alcoholic, and I think she’s sensitive to the fact that she got the DUI and I was part of this alcohol grocery cart thing,” reasoned Elizabeth.

Check out Elizabeth Vargas’ interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.