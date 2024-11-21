RHOBH’s Kyle Richards responds to claim she tried to ‘hook up’ with Kevin Costner

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is in full swing, and there are still some big questions about Kyle Richards’ dating life following her split from Mauricio Umansky.

The longtime cast member spent much of the season premiere at odds with former friend Dorit Kemsley.

However, a surprising update was saved for the premiere’s after show about her romantic interests between seasons.

While there were rampant rumors last year that Kyle was in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade, Sutton Stracke shared quite the revelation about Kyle on the after show.

While chatting with co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly, Sutton claimed Kyle was trying to “hook up” with Yellowstone alum Kevin Costner.

“Kyle and I have this conversation, she was in Aspen and Kevin Costner was there. And she was, like, trying to hook up with Kevin Costner,” Sutton told her stunned co-stars.

Sutton drops a bombshell

Sutton said she didn’t think Morgan was “the end all, be all” because Kyle wants some “Kevin Costner mixed in there” regarding a love interest.

Understandably, Kyle was shocked by Sutton’s admission and was asked all about it by TMZ.

“That is not true,” Kyle claimed when asked if there was any validity to Sutton’s claims.

“I think she was just joking,” Kyle added before explaining that she’s only ever met Kevin twice and spoken for “maybe one minute” in total.

The 55-year-old noted that Kevin is “obviously a good-looking man” but stressed that nothing has happened with them.

#KyleRichards says she didn't try to get it on with #KevinCostner … saying the rumors she made a pass at him are total BS — and, her castmate #SuttonStracke was just joshing. #Exclusive interview here: https://t.co/fZoCHanyII pic.twitter.com/cw5TAkzn83 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2024

So, there we have it. Truthfully, we’re surprised this didn’t make it onto the main show because Bravo may have been able to lure some Yellowstone viewers to the long-running reality series.

Then again, we doubt Kevin would want to be associated with a reality series, given that he’s focused on acting.

There are many changes in Kyle’s personal life

Kyle’s personal life has been the topic of much debate on RHOBH over the last year, with countless unconfirmed reports about who she’s in a relationship with.

We still don’t know whether there was a relationship with Morgan, but the series sure wanted viewers to think there was, thanks to the crafty editing.

We already know that RHOBH Season 14 will feature more changes in Kyle’s personal life as Mauricio left the family home.

Then, we also have her feud with Dorit, which promises to be one of the season’s main attractions.

At one point, they were joined at the hip; now, they exchange insults at every opportunity.

What are your thoughts on Kyle’s sentiments about Kevin?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.