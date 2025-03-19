RHOBH viewers drag Erika Jayne over Garcelle Beauvais insult

Erika Jayne was a little too spicy in her recent confessional for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and now she’s getting dragged online.

Erika threw major shade at her castmate Garcelle Beauvais, referencing her dating life back in the 90s and claiming that the actress has peaked.

The comment didn’t sit well with viewers, who took to social media to trash the Pretty Mess singer.

People were quick to remind Erika that her life involved marrying a man three decades older who was accused of embezzling money from widows and orphans.

Meanwhile, after the episode aired, Garcelle also had an epic clapback for Erika while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Garcelle kept her response short and sweet, but we’re sure Erika got the message loud and clear.

RHOBH fans drag Erika Jayne in defense of Garcelle Beauvais

The group trip to St. Lucia hit some turbulence when Garcelle questioned Kyle Richards about photos of her and Morgan Wade.

The OG made a vow not to mention Morgan’s name on the show this season, and she was less than thrilled when Garcelle brought up the subject.

Erika defended Kyle in her confessional, claiming Garcelle doesn’t share her personal life on the show.

She then mentioned the famous men the actress dated years ago, laughingly claiming she peaked in the 90s.

However, that comment didn’t go over well with RHOBH viewers.

“I know Erika Jayne is not saying Garcelle peaked. What has Erika been known for other than being married to an old man who was stealing from burn victims, orphans, and widows, girl? STFU,” wrote a commenter.

I know Erika Jayne is not saying Garcelle peaked. What has Erika been known for other than being married to an old man who was stealing from burn victims, orphans and widows girl. STFU #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/dRsvTot8Gn — ObviousLe 🫧 (@Le_Ology) March 19, 2025

“Erika talking about who Garcelle sleeping with. I’m sure it’s nobody’s great grandfather and certainly not a criminal like she, not the great value Anna Nicole,” said someone else.

Erika talking about who garcelle sleeping with .. I’m sure it’s nobody’s great grandfather and certainly not a criminal like she not the great value Anna Nicole #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/U3nIBVKpEz — Lil Michiko 🎨 (@_SuperDannie) March 19, 2025

An X user said, “Erika is like a dog with a bone regarding Garcelle. Who are YOU currently sleeping with, Erika?”

Erika is like a dog with a bone regarding Garcelle and Sutton this season. Who are YOU currently sleeping with Erika? You talk about sleeping with someone but we have never confirmed who or what that is! #rhobh pic.twitter.com/V9cvHxKoNd — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) March 19, 2025

Someone else said, “Oh Erica, we know that you’re not talking about someone’s roster! At least Garcelle’s roster didn’t involve an 80-year-old man!”

Oh Erica we know that you're not talking about someone's roster! At least Garcelle' s roster didn't involve an 80 year old man! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/d74K247oDM — Kandiheart❤❤❤ (@Kandiheart85) March 19, 2025

Garcelle claps back at Erika

Meanwhile, Garcelle has already responded to Erika’s shady comment when she was a guest on WWHL.

A caller asked the RHOBH star about Erika’s remark, and Garcelle retorted, “F**k Erika!”

The actress also threw the shade back at Erika, commenting on her marriage to Tom Girardi, whom she met at 27 and he was 60.

“Listen!” said Garcelle. “I married for love, not for money.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.