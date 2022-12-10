RHOBH: Sutton Stracke spills details on ‘most awkward’ PCAs

Stracke described attending the People’s Choice Awards with her RHOBH co-stars as “gritting-our-teeth awkward.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke had an uncomfortable time at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, held in Santa Monica earlier this week.

“Think about the most awkward family Thanksgiving dinner — just ramp it up a hundred times,” Stracke told reporters on Thursday at her Beverly Hills boutique SUTTON’s annual holiday party.

“It was the most awkward dinner ever. It was like gritting-our-teeth awkward,” the reality star said.

Stracke revealed to Page Six that the seating arrangements had played a key role in that awkwardness, sharing that she and her RHOBH co-stars had been told “where to sit.”

“They just seated us,” Stracke added. “I didn’t choose my seat.”

At the event, Stracke was seated next to frenemy Lisa Rinna, while “friend” of the cast Kathy Hilton was sandwiched between her two nemeses on the show, Rinna and “Pretty Mess” singer Erika Jayne. Seated to the left of Jayne was another sometime adversary, Crystal Kung Minkoff.

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke dishes on ‘most awkward dinner ever’

Stracke told Page Six that she and Rinna spoke “a little” during the night. The two former friends are currently in a feud over which of them paid for a table at an Elton John gala.

“It’s so dysfunctional,” Stracke said of their friendship.

And Rinna felt the same, telling her Instagram Story the night of the show: “This is so f**king awkward, and I love it.”

Sutton Stracke on pal Kathy Hilton’s ‘rude’ PCA behavior

Speaking with reporters, Stracke also weighed in on another much talked about moment from the PCAs: Hilton touching up her lip gloss while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, who won the award for Best Drama TV star, gave an impassioned thank-you speech.

On social media, PCA viewers slammed Hilton as rude, but Stracke – who said that she loves both Hargitay and her SVU character, Olivia Benson, “so much” – defended her co-star.

“I didn’t see it in the moment because I was far away,” the boutique owner said of Hilton’s faux pas. But she believed the socialite simply hadn’t known she was on camera.

“I think she thought that the camera was not on her,” Stracke said. “I think that she thought the camera was off of her.”

Filming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills typically begins in the fall, but Bravo boss Andy Cohen recently revealed that production on the new season would begin in the new year after a “little break.”

Stracke, for her part, is enjoying the time off, telling Page Six’s reporter, “It’s been nice to have a fall again.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.