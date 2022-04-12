RHOBH stars wear stunning silver outfits for their Season 12 cast photo

RHOBH cast photo: Pic credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

The cast photo for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been revealed, and they all look stunning in their silver outfits.

The women are ready for Season 12, and, judging by the trailer, it will be quite another unforgettable season with feuds heating up between certain cast members and new ones emerging that we never saw coming.

As the anticipation continues to build for the show’s return, we have some gorgeous cast photos to tie you over until then.

RHOBH cast stun in a variety of silver outfits

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars showed off their unique personalities despite all being clad in fancy silver dresses as they gear up for the new season, and they did not disappoint.

Returning cast members Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke all looked beautiful in their cast photos. Full-time Housewife Diana Jenkins did well for her first time, and so did newbie Sheree Zampino, who joins the show as a friend.

The recently released Season 12 trailer gave us plenty to talk about, but the cast photos also caught our attention.

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais opted for long flowing gowns for their cast photos. The OG showed off a plunging neckline with her silver dress which she accessorized with long sparkly earrings, while Garcelle went with a one-shoulder option.

Diana Jenkins went demure in her dress which featured long sleeves and a high neck, while the resident fashionista, Dorit Kemsley, showed off her decolletage in a single strap asymmetrical number and wore her hair in a high bun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne switch things up for their silver ensembles

Lisa Rinna took a different approach to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast photo. While everyone else opted for dresses, she wore a silver jumpsuit complete with an overskirt.

The longtime cast member– who’s been showing off her vast wig collection lately– decided to style her signature short hair for the cast photo. As for Erika Jayne, she wore a long-sleeve skintight dress with a matching corset.

Most of the Beverly Hills Housewives wore long, glamorous gowns, but others decided to show a bit of skin. Crystal Minkoff chose a short mini sparkler that showed off her long legs, and Kathy Hilton followed suit in a high neck, over-the-knee dress.

Meanwhile, Sutton Stracke opted for a tea-length dress, and newbie Sheree Zampino slayed in a sleeveless midi dress for her first photo with the cast.

Do you love the RHOBH cast photos? Let us know which silver outfit ranks as your favorite in the bunch.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.