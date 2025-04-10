RHOBH star revealed as Yorkie on The Masked Singer

Fans and judges on The Masked Singer were in for a big surprise during an epic reveal on the April 9 episode.

The Yorkie wore a glittery pink outfit with bedazzled heart-shaped sunglasses and was revealed as Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sounded familiar while belting out hits behind her furry costume.

She also dropped several clues that hinted at her identity as she took the stage over the past few weeks.

Erika received rave reviews from the Season 13 judges, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora.

However, she was eliminated in the latest episode.

The fashionable Yorkie was finally unmasked, and much to the surprise of three judges, who incorrectly guessed her identity, it was the Bravo Housewife.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne revealed as Yorkie on The Masked Singer

Erika Jayne had a big surprise for her fans as she let the cat, or the Yorkie, out of the bag on Wednesday night.

The RHOBH star shared an Instagram post urging her 2.6 million followers to tune in for the big reveal.

“That Yorkie girl sounded pretty familiar, don’t you think? 😏 🤭 ❤️,” wrote Erika. “Catch me on tonight’s episode of #TheMaskedSinger.”

The Yorkie performed Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle and received the fewest votes, leading to her elimination.

The judges tried to guess her identity, throwing out names such as Paris Hilton and Erika’s RHOBH castmate Kyle Richards.

However, Jenny McCarthy hit the nail on the head, guessing it was Erika Jayne.

Before Yorkie was revealed, the video showed the crowd cheering for her to “take it off.”

The judges gave Erika a standing ovation and a round of applause after the revelation.

“I have never worn more clothes in my entire life,” said Erika of her furry pink costume. “I just felt so free. It was nice.”

What clues did Erika give about her identity?

Erika’s first performance as Yorkie was the song Hot to Go by Chappell Roan.

She went classic for her second performance, belting out Step by Step by New Kids on the Block.

Throughout the competition, Erika dropped clues about people calling her cold.

The 53-year-old also mentioned a diamond ring, referencing the signature emblem on RHOBH, and casino chips, hinting at her Las Vegas residency, Bet It All On Blonde.

Check out Erika Jayne/Yorkie’s performance of Hard to Handle by Otis Redding below.

Did you recognize Erika Jayne’s voice before the big reveal? Sound off in the comments.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.