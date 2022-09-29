RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais says Julia Roberts wants to find her a boyfriend

Garcelle Beauvais said she met a ‘legend,’ talking about Julia Roberts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/AdMedia

Garcelle Beauvais said she could “Just die now,” and she would be happy. The reason for such happiness, you might ask?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star met the Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts.

And apparently, they both went into total fan-girl mode. Garcelle told Entertainment Tonight that upon seeing her, Julia expressed, “I need a moment!”

Garcelle said, shocked, “You? I need a moment!”

But wait, it gets better. Julia told Garcelle that she must find her a boyfriend.

The pair met last Saturday at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C.

Garcelle exclusively revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “I just met Julia Roberts, she said ‘Oh my God, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m invested in this!”

The Haitian native said that she replied, “Oh my God, I can just die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend.”

ET later interviewed Julia, who shared her excitement at meeting the Talk Show host. She added that she was thinking about who to pair Garcelle with all day.

Garcelle Beauvais gushes about meeting Julia Roberts

Garcelle later took to Instagram to gush about meeting Julia Roberts.

She wrote in her caption, “History Talks🙏🏽 Thank you @aetv”

She added, “oh and by the way I met a legend @juliaroberts we were both so excited to meet each other.”

Garcelle has been single for some time now. She opened up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about wanting to date and being more open to the idea of love now.

Garcelle Beauvais went through a public divorce

Viewers even saw her working with a dating coach and going on a couple of dates on the show.

Garcelle went through a very public divorce from Mike Nilon.

After nine years of marriage, she discovered he had been having an affair.

She had no indication that he was unfaithful until she asked to borrow his phone and saw a text message saying, “I love you.” When she confronted him, he said he had been having an affair. Her next question was how long. He answered, “Five years.”

Garcelle later emailed all of his coworkers to put him on blast. She recounted her ordeal on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has shared that they are now in a better place. And she has learned to co-parent peacefully with him for the sake of their twin boys.

Garcelle knows what she wants in a man

Two years ago, Garcelle wrote a blog for People, where she explored the ins and outs of dating as a single mother.

She wrote about how difficult it was to date in the public eye. She also revealed that she took some time for herself to heal and focus on her boys. She explained that during this break, she realized that she had let go of the necessity to have a man. She was relieved of that pressure.

She then got to a place of wanting a man in her life.

The reality star also took the time to reflect on what it would mean for her kids if she got into a new romantic relationship and when and if she would introduce her new partner to them.

The model also detailed the kind of partner she was looking for. She wrote, “I want to attract an emotionally healthy person, and I now know you have to be what you want to attract.”

She added, “And I’m getting closer to being that kind of person every day.”

She revealed that when she took time for herself, a blessing came out of it. She became more confident and could show up better in her different roles in the world.

She wrote, “I’ve finally discovered my true self. And now that I have, I feel more confident about what I have to offer as a mother, friend, and future romantic partner.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.