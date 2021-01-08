RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley reveals plan to buy a castle in Ireland

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley revealed that she dreams of owning a castle in Ireland one day.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan requested that Dorit and her husband, PK come back to Ireland.

Dorit then revealed her dream of living life as a royal in Ireland.

“My dream is to buy a castle in Ireland,” Dorit wrote in response in a screenshot obtained by Goss.ie.

She then gave a shout out to her best friend, Claudine Keane, and her Irish husband, Robbie Keane.

“I love Ireland so much! And our best friends are there now @claudinekeane1 @robbiekeane. Can’t wait to visit again soon!” Dorit added.

Claudine then chimed in with hopes that Dorit will come to visit Ireland soon.

“Love this…Can’t wait,” Claudine wrote.

The last time Dorit was in Ireland was in 2019 for Claudine’s brother’s wedding.

Claudine captured the moment on Instagram. She and her husband posed with Dorit and PK on a grand stairwell.

“I want to say a special thanks to our friends @paul_kemsley_pk and @doritkemsley who travelled 18 hours to be there to celebrate the big day, love you guys,” Claudine captioned the post.

Who is Dorit’s Irish friend?

Claudine is a model and former Miss Ireland contestant. Her husband, Robbie is an Irish football player. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two kids together.

Claudine weighed in on whether she’d want to join the Real Housewives franchise like her best friend, Dorit.

“It’s a funny one that, I’m not sure about reality TV,” she told Goss.ie. “It works for some people well and I think you have to have the right mindset for it. I’m not sure if I would, but I admire people for making a success out of it.”

“It’s very admirable and people do very well out of them, but you just really have to want to do it I think,” she added.

How Dorit spent the holidays

Bravo announced that the RHOBH cast and crew stopped filming and were made to quarantine just ahead of Thanksgiving after someone on set had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was later revealed that Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton had all tested positive for COVID-19 at that time.

While Dorit hadn’t commented at the time, she revealed to fans that she recovered just in time to celebrate Hannukah with her family.

“After a long, grueling, two weeks (due to COVID), the kids and I were able to spend the first night of Hanukkah together, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she captioned a pic with her children, Phoenix and Jagger on her Instagram story.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.